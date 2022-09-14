Ronald Alan Hutton, 53, of Ramey, who is charged with felony aggravated assault and other charges for allegedly ramming a state police vehicle following a high speed chase, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 3, at 1:05 a.m. a state trooper was on patrol on Heverly Road in Beccaria Township when he spotted a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction.
The trooper noticed the Jeep only had one functioning tail light and did not have a functioning registration light. The trooper activated the emergency lights and siren and attempted a traffic stop, but the Jeep fled at a high rate of speed.
A pursuit ensued with the Jeep traveling in excess of 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The trooper was able to get the plate number of the Jeep and found it was expired — and was registered to a 1982 Ford truck.
The Jeep continued to flee, breaking numerous traffic laws including traveling on the wrong side of the road, failing to stop at stop signs and failing to signal.
The trooper used a Precision Immobilizing Technique on the Jeep and was able to identify the operator as Hutton and the passenger as David Shank, as the trooper had previously arrested both males.
The vehicle continued to flee and ended up on on a dirt road when it encountered a gate across the road.
Hutton stopped short of the gate and the trooper stopped his vehicle behind the Jeep with his lights and siren still activated.
Hutton then put the Jeep in reverse and rammed the state police vehicle, causing moderate damage to the patrol vehicle and wedging the driver’s side vehicle shut.
Hutton then accelerated forward ramming the gate. Hutton rammed the gate twice before knocking the gate over and driving over it into a field and out of view.
At 3:45 a.m. state troopers arrived at a residence along the Tyrone Pike in Jordan Township and observed the suspect vehicle parked behind the residence.
The troopers waited for other state troopers to arrive and ordered the occupants of the residence to exit and Hutton was arrested without incident.
Hutton smelled of alcohol and admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Hutton said he recently purchased the Jeep for $300 without any paperwork exchange. Hutton said he knew the vehicle was illegal and he had warrants for his arrest, and when the trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop he fled because he didn’t want to go back to jail.
Hutton said when he got to the gate he didn’t intend to ram the police car and was only trying to smash through the gate.
Damage to the patrol vehicle is estimated at $5,000, damage to the gate is estimated at $1,000.
It was also determined that Hutton’s driver’s license had been suspended for a DUI.
Hutton was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
Hutton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the first degree; criminal mischief — damage to property and fleeing or attempting to elude officer — felonies of the third degree; simple assault and criminal mischief — misdemeanors of the second degree; and 25 summary traffic violations.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Hutton was represented by court-appointed attorney Michael Marshall of DuBois. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.