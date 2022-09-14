Ronald Alan Hutton, 53, of Ramey, who is charged with felony aggravated assault and other charges for allegedly ramming a state police vehicle following a high speed chase, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 3, at 1:05 a.m. a state trooper was on patrol on Heverly Road in Beccaria Township when he spotted a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos