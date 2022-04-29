Judge Paul Cherry re-sentenced John Joel Ralston, 59, formerly of Clearfield, 40 to 80 years in state prison for molesting a teenage boy.
In 2014 Ralston pleaded guilty to 10 counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault — felonies of the first degree, corruption of minors — felonies of the third degree, and 11 counts of furnish alcohol to minors — misdemeanors of the third degree. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 40 and a maximum of 80 years in state prison.
Ralston is also classified as a sexually violent predator and must meet all the requirements under Megan’s Law.
However, the state superior court threw out the mandatory minimum sentences, and in February, Ralston was re-sentenced to serve a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 50 years in state prison.
Yesterday, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said there was an oversight and the victim’s family was not notified of the February hearing. He asked that the victim’s family be allowed to speak and to reconsider the sentence and re-sentence Ralston closer to what the original sentence was.
Several of the victim’s family members, including his father and mother, testified that the victim, now 25-years-old, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues. The victim has been committed to mental health institutions several times as a result of the abuse, the family members said.
They also said the victim now abuses alcohol to deal with his issues and noted that it was Ralston who introduced him to alcohol at a young age to groom him for abuse.
They said he has gone from being a bright, outgoing child to someone who isolates himself in his apartment and has difficulty holding down a job. They also said that one of the people Ralston had abused recently committed suicide.
Ralston’s attorney Steven Trialonas, of State College, argued that the 25-50 year sentence is not a lenient sentence and is in the upper range of the sentencing guidelines. It is unlikely that Ralston would live long enough to meet the 25 year minimum, Trialonas noted.
Ralston was 51 years old when he was sentenced in 2014.
Cherry said it is unfortunate that the family wasn’t notified about the last hearing and said it would have definitely made a difference. Cherry re-sentenced Ralston to serve a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of 80 years in state prison.
In 2013, the victim reported that Ralston, who was his neighbor in Huntingdon County, would take him and his friends on trips to his camp in Decatur Township, give them alcohol and marijuana, and sexually abused him between 2010 and 2013.