Ralph Clayton Best, 60, of Woodland, who recently was apprehended in Oklahoma after being on the run for seven months, was sentenced to a lengthy state prison sentence by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Best was convicted at jury trial of terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; recklessly endangering another person and simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree. He failed to show for sentencing on July 27.
He also failed to show for a second jury trial in August on possession of firearms prohibited. The trial was held in absentia, and Best was again convicted.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said Best has been convicted of assault eight times since 1984 and asked Ammerman to sentence him to serve a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 19 years in state prison.
“I don’t know what it is going to take to get Mr. Best to stop beating women, but I’m hoping this sentence will do it,” Lumadue said.
Lumadue noted that Best is facing another case where he is charged with simple assault.
Best spoke in his own defense and maintained his innocence, claiming the victims are lying drug addicts and he was only trying to help them.
He also said the process was unfair because he has never had the opportunity to give his side of the story.
“I’m not a bad guy,” Best said.
Ammerman then noted that Best took the stand during the first trial and made similar statements to the jury.
And Best would have had the same opportunity during the second trial, but unfortunately Best made himself unavailable, Ammerman said.
“I had to find myself your honor,” Best said.
Best claimed he is family man and this process has been difficult on him.
“I am suffering more than Jesus Christ before he died on the cross,” Best said.
Ammerman noted that Best has sentencing enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and domestic violence and sentenced Best as follows, possession of firearm prohibited — felony of the second degree, minimum of four years, maximum of eight years in state prison plus one year consecutive probation.
Terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, minimum of 12 months, maximum of two years in state prison, consecutive to the previous sentence.
Recklessly endangering another person and simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree, minimum of six months, maximum of one year in state prison for each, consecutive to each other and the previous sentences.
Combined, Best will serve a minimum of six years and a maximum 12 years in state prison.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on June 9, Lawrence Township police responded to a physical domestic incident at a 19th Street residence.
The victim told police she was lying on her bed when Best had entered a room and accused her of cheating on him. He then got on top of her, pulled out a gun she had in a holster on her hip and put the barrel of the gun against her left temple, demanding to know who she was cheating on him with.
She said she then heard a “click,” which she believed was the sound of the hammer on the revolver being pulled back.
The victim denied cheating on him. Best then put the gun underneath her chin and threatened to blow her head off.
She said she repeatedly asked for her gun back. Best eventually returned it, but he again accused her of cheating and grabbed her wrists. She said they struggled for the gun when it went off.
Best grabbed his leg and claimed she shot him and ran from the residence. The victim said she then went to her friend/neighbor’s house and told her what happened. They contacted the police.
While waiting for police, Best contacted the victim and told her not to call the police.
Police inspected the revolver. It had three .22 rounds in the drum and a spent shell casing in a drum.
The room was inspected. No bullet fragments were found, but a pillow had signs of a bullet entry and exit.
According to the affidavit in the pending case, on Sept. 27, 2021, state police were dispatched to Penn Highlands Clearfield to speak to the victim of an assault.
The victim said she was going to her brother’s house in Bradford Township when Best began accusing her of having his food stamps card. She told Best that she didn’t have the card, he had it.
He then grabbed her bag and began looking through it.
The victim said Best then hit her in the head with a closed fist five or six times.
She said she then left and went to the hospital for treatment.
Police observed redness, swelling and blood on the victim’s right ear area. The victim also claimed her jaw was sore.
Best is charged with simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment — summary offense.