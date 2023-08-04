Hunter Lee Vroman, 22, of Punxsutawney, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Clearfield, had all charges held to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 1, Clearfield Regional Police received a Child Line report that a 15-year-old girl was twice raped at a residence in Clearfield Borough.
After identifying the victim, she was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield to have a rape kit performed. Police said the girl had bruises on her.
Due to the trauma of the incident, a forensic interview on the victim didn’t occur until July 14 at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield.
The victim said she was staying at a friend’s apartment in Clearfield when Vroman and some of his friends came over. He said they began drinking alcohol and she became intoxicated.
When everyone left the room to go to their bedrooms, the victim said she laid down on an air mattress. She said Vroman began touching her, she said she told him no but he sexually assaulted her. The victim then began to cry during the interview and said her memory is cloudy due to her intoxication and she said she didn’t want to talk about it.
Vroman was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail for a separate incident that occurred in DuBois City. On July 9, Vroman agreed to be interviewed by police at the jail. Vroman initially denied having contact with the victim but eventually admitted to having consensual sex with her on two occasions, once in the evening and once the next morning. He said he knew she was 15-years-old.
Vroman is charged with various sexual offenses sexual offenses against a minor including one count that is graded as a felony of the first degree, and three counts that are graded felonies of the second degree and one that is graded as a misdemeanor of the second degree as well as corruption of minors — felony of the third degree and furnish alcohol to a minor — misdemeanor of the third degree.
Vroman was represented by court appointed attorney Lance T. Marshall of State College. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
Vroman remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.
On June 3, Vroman was arrested for DUI, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct-engage in fighting — all of which are misdemeanors, and the summary offenses of providing alcohol to a minor, driving with suspended license and obedience to traffic control devices.
He was initially incarcerated in the CCJ on the charges in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. He was released on June 16 on $10,000 unsecured bail but the court revoked his bail on July 6 and he was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.