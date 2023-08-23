CHERRY TREE — On Aug. 21at 6:32 a.m. on Shryock Road in Burnside Township, Punxsutawney-based state police were dispatched for a reported burglary at Rose Bud Mining.
It was discovered that unknown person(s) forced entry into a storage container and removed a coal mine roof scope valued at $11,200.
Also removed were various tools from the surrounding area — a Husqvarna 750 concrete saw valued at $1,200 and a DeWalt drill with impact driver valued at $200. Anyone with information should contact PSP in Punxsutawney and reference incident PA 2023-1087306.