Donald John White, 49, of Brockway, who escaped from the Clearfield County Jail last June was ordered to pay for the damages to two state police cruisers damaged in his apprehension.
White and Robert Miller, 51, of Clearfield escaped from the Clearfield County Jail on May 30 and White was on the lam before being arrested by state troopers in the Penfield area after a police chase on June 17.
White, who had been in jail on separate cases, pleaded guilty to kidnapping — felony of the first degree, strangulation — felony of the second degree, escape — felony of the third degree, theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, resisting arrest flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanors of the second degree, fleeing and eluding police — misdemeanor of the third degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six and a half years to a maximum of 15 years in state prison.
Yesterday, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said the commonwealth filed a motion for reconsideration of sentence because there was an oversight, and the damages to the state police cruisers involved in the police chase were not included in the restitution that White had to pay.
Lumadue said there were three state police cruisers damaged — a 2015 Ford sustained $1,255 in damage, a 2020 Ford sustained $8,392 in damages and a 2019 Ford sustained $21,554 in damages. She said that vehicle was totaled.
Cherry asked if the DA’s office mistakenly forgot to submit these damages to the probation department and didn’t realize this until three months later. Lumadue said that was the case.
Cherry then asked if the $21,554 for the 2019 Ford was the amount the state would police receive from its insurance company or if it was the value of the vehicle. Lumadue said she wasn’t sure and asked that a restitution hearing be held at a later date to determine its value.
White’s attorney, Jendi Schwab, argued this was the restitution hearing and the hearing on the motion for reconsideration of sentence was already held on Feb. 28. Since the commonwealth cannot provide the cost of the 2019 vehicle, she asked that the restitution for damages for that vehicle be dismissed.
Lumadue said she was not present at the Feb. 28 hearing so she couldn’t say what happened, but she said if the restitution on the third vehicle is dismissed, the DA’s office could refile the motion. Cherry told Schwab this is correct and they couldn’t stop the DA’s office from refiling the motion.
Cherry then asked for someone from court administration to come to the courtroom to clear up whether yesterday’s hearing was a restitution hearing or not. Before someone could arrive, Lumadue said she found the court’s order from the Feb. 28 meeting, and it says the restitution hearing would be held on April 4.
Cherry said he is now convinced that this is a restitution hearing and since it is a restitution hearing, he would expect that a representative from the state police to be in court to testify on the value of the vehicle — and there was no one from the state police present at the hearing.
“The fact is, someone from your office screwed up again,” Cherry told Lumadue.
Cherry said he would have to study the rule on this before making a decision. He said the outcome would either be a second restitution hearing would be held or the restitution on the third state police vehicle would be dismissed.