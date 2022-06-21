Clearfield County Prison Board yesterday discussed the recent incident involving two males who escaped from Clearfield County Jail work detail — and the measures to prevent it happening in the future.
On May 30, inmates Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway and Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42, of Clearfield, were outside of the CCJ in Lawrence Township on a grass cutting detail when they stripped off their prison uniforms and fled wearing a t-shirt and underwear.
White was apprehended last Friday, but Miller remains at large.
Warden David Kessling explained how the decision was made to allow the two men outside.
He said for years, the jail has allowed this practice — but vetted those inmates who will be allowed to perform certain duties such as cutting grass. He said the jail staff chooses inmates who only have a few months or less left remaining of sentence.
Both inmates were pretrial detainees, but White had agreed to plead guilty and serve a minimum of four months in jail and had already been in jail for three months.
Additionally, well behaved inmates are given more freedoms and privileges as an incentive, and in the cases of White and Miller, they were chosen to go outside.
Kessling said Miller was only looking at a short sentence and up until the escape, CCJ staff didn’t have any trouble with either of them.
He said White was in a trustee type of position at the jail and volunteered to perform several jobs at the jail including working in the laundry, and in the commissary where he would have less supervision. Eventually, he was assigned to a maintenance position where he would help with things like unclogging toilets, changing light bulbs, etc. and was allowed to work outside.
Kessling said White worked outside for 13 days before he decided to flee.
Kessling said when he became warden two years ago, they made the change that inmates working outside had to wear their prison uniforms. Prior to his arrival, inmates were allowed to wear their street clothes. He said they didn’t anticipate inmates taking off their uniforms and running across the highway in their underwear.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said he couldn’t remember another instance where an inmate ran away from the jail while they were on a work detail.
As a result of the escape, Ammerman said he and Judge Paul Cherry issued an order on June 15 that no pre-trial detainees (inmates who are not yet under a sentence) shall not be permitted to perform duties outside of the jail unless the court authorizes them to do so.
Kessling said even before the judges’ order, the jail administration is no longer allowing inmates to go on a work detail outside of the jail without an escort. Additionally, he said jail staff for the time being are not allowing any inmate to go outside for work detail.
Ammerman asked Kessling who at the jail is responsible for letting the inmates outside and if it was the right decision to do so. Kessling said as warden, he is responsible for the decision and said it was the wrong decision to allow the men to be outside unsupervised.
Sayers also gave further details on the capture of White. He said state police received a good tip on White’s whereabouts and when troopers responded to the scene, White fled in a vehicle — but he was captured later in the Penfield area.
Fortunately, Sayers said no one was injured as a result of White’s escape. Of the two, Sayers said White was considered to be a greater threat to the public.
Prior to the escape, White had been incarcerated at the jail on charges that included the felony charge of kidnapping, and the misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and unlawful restraint involving a female victim.
He has since been charges with escape — felony of the third degree, and new charges of kidnapping and unlawful restraint were also filed by the DuBois City Police Department against White for an offense that occurred in January. The preliminary hearing for that case was held in absentia last Friday; all of the charges were held to court.
Kessling thanked the district attorney’s office, the Lawrence Township Police Department and the state police for the long hours and hard work that went into capturing White.
Sayers agreed and continued to encourage the public to inform Lawrence Township Police and the state police with any information they have on Miller as he is still at large.