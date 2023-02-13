Clearfield Borough Police
Police were called to Bigler Avenue to check the welfare of a male who has not been heard from. While responding, police were canceled as he had been contacted and is fine.
———
Police stopped a vehicle along W. Front Street in Clearfield for a traffic violation. Police located a drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The vehicle was then impounded, and a search warrant was executed on the vehicle resulting in the discovery of methamphetamine.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint along Bigler Ave.
———
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle along McBride Street. The vehicle fled from police along Zimmerman Avenue. The driver then fled on foot from police. Police located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The vehicle was then impounded, and a search warrant was obtained. As a result, police located a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and items used to manufacture and distribute controlled substances. Charges are pending on the known driver.
Lawrence Township Police
Officers investigated a report of negligence from a caretaker on Feb. 5. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Kimberly McMasters, 43, of Clearfield was to care for a 68-year-old hospice patient but care was not provided. Charges were filed against McMasters for neglect of a care-dependent person –a misdemeanor of the second degree.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. PSP investigated a Childline referral on the 100 block of Sunset Boulevard in Reade Township, Cambria County. Investigation is ongoing.