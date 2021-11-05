State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police conducted a traffic stop on Lindsay Berry, 38, of Curwensville for having a burned out brake light in the area of the Clearfield Shawville Highway/ Park Avenue Ext. ramp Thursday at 11:08 p.m. It was discovered Berry’s driver’s license was suspended due to a DUI and she has two prior driving while DUI suspended arrests. Charges were filed.
———
Thursday a theft of leased property was reported to police. Aaron Lee, 55, of Clearfield, rented a pallet jack from Reed Brothers and only made one payment and never returned it. Charges are pending.
———
Wednesday, police were called to the CNB Bank branch on Old Town Road. According to police, Kevin D. Duckett, 60, of Clearfield was under the influence of alcohol and was causing a disturbance and disrupting the normal practice of business. He was arrested for public drunkenness.
———
Police received a report of harassment and disorderly conduct from a local business. Jason Moore, 43, of Clearfield is accused of sending harassing text messages to a female at her place of employment and sending harassing text messages to her employer on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moore was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
———
An incident of theft of services was reported to police on Wednesday. According to police, Terry Titus, 39, and Heather Wassil, 37, both of Clearfield, cut the lock on a storage unit behind Arby’s and stored their personal belongings without permission in the unit. Charges are pending notification of those involved.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police conducted a traffic stop on Alder Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County on Oct. 25. It was discovered the 41-year-old female driver was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Monday, officers received a report of a 16-year-old girl who did not come home when she was supposed to. Her father reported she may be with a boy from Reynoldsville but did not know the boy’s last name. The girl returned home while her father was speaking with police.
———
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance between a 39-year-old woman and her 36-year-old estranged boyfriend on Monday. The man threw the woman’s items out following an argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 44-year-old Treasure Lake man reported a known woman was posting compromising photos of him and saying things about him on social media.
———
Monday, a Kiwanis Trail resident reported a suspicious vehicle that has been parking at the end of their driveway playing loud music on multiple occasions.
———
A Treasure Lake resident reported that there was an unknown and unwanted person on their back deck on Monday. The resident’s son told police that when he went to put the dog out, he noticed the door handle moving, and when he looked out there was a person wearing a black glove and black hoodie. When the father turned the deck light on, they could hear furniture move and think the actor ran through the back yard.
———
A Circle Road resident reported a neighbor’s dog was on her porch and she wanted officers to remove it on Tuesday. She reported it was bothering her dog and this was an ongoing issue. She called back moments later to report that her dog broke its chain and ran off with the neighbor’s dog. Her dog quickly returned home, but she didn’t know where the other dog went.
———
A 22-year-old woman reported that while at work on Oct. 31 she received a phone call from an unknown male who insinuated that he was watching her. She hung up and locked herself in an inside room to watch the businesses cameras.
———
Officers received a report that someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name on Tuesday. If this has happened to you, go to our website, sandypolice.org to find information on filing a claim with the state unemployment office.
———
A Platt Road resident called to report that her neighbors trash had blown into her yard on Wednesday.
———
Wednesday, a 36-year-old Jefferson Hills man reported that while in the parking lot of the Falls Creek Sheetz he was approached by an unknown male who tried to sell him drugs. The man was gone upon officer arrival.
———
Wednesday, employees of Falls Creek Sheetz reported an older man was causing a disturbance and claiming he lost his wallet in the store and was demanding it back. The man was gone upon officer arrival.
———
A vehicle driven by an 80-year-old DuBois man pulled from Midway Drive into the path of a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old DuBois woman who was traveling on Industrial Drive on Wednesday. No injuries were reported, and both cars were driven from the scene.
———
Employees of the Pilot on Thursday reported an unknown male approached an Arby’s employee while she was on break and produced a handgun. He asked if she knew anyone interested in buying guns. When she told him no, he eventually left.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.