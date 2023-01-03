Police investigated and later charged four individuals with animal cruelty in two recent unrelated cases.
Two Hyde residents are facing multiple charges after police found 36 dead cats outside of their residence.
And in Boggs Township, a male and a female are facing charges from for leaving a dog tied outside for 64 hours.
According to Lawrence Township Police, police were dispatched to a Powell Avenue residence on Friday regarding cats in the residence. Upon arrival, police located seven boxes containing 36 dead cats outside of the residence.
Police made contact with the residents, Thomas Duane Rowles, 36, and Ana Elizabeth Houston, 32, of Hyde and learned there were another 26 cats living inside the apartment.
Police also learned that the two defendants failed to have the cats cared for by a veterinarian. It was also learned that Animals Matter had previously removed 28 cats from the apartment.
The SPCA responded to the scene and took the cats into custody.
Both defendants have been charged with 36 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 36 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and 62 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
Both are incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail, according to court documents.
Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for today before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
In the other case, Clearfield based state police reported that James Pfahler, 21 of West Decatur and Jamey Williams, 44, of Tyrone left a male dog tied up outside of a residence along Albert Run Road in Boggs Township from Christmas Day to Dec. 28, leaving the dog exposed to the elements without shelter.
During this period, temperatures dipped to a low of 12 degrees and a high of 27 degrees. In addition, they failed to provide the dog with accessible food or water.
Charges are pending in District Court according to state police.