Clearfield State Police
On June 9, a 39-year-old Osceola Mills woman reported a 38-year-old Osceola Mills woman stole her dog from her residence when she was away. The dog was located and returned to the victim. The brown dog had a value of $500. Charges are pending.
———
A 37-year-old Clearfield man was driving a 2006 Cadillac Escalade west on U.S. Route 322 in Decatur Township on June 25 at 10:35 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway due to suspected intoxication by the driver. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled over onto its passenger side. The operator was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
The driver was also found with drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
An 83-year-old woman was backing her vehicle out of a parking space in the McDonald’s parking lot in Decatur Township when her vehicle struck a pickup truck parked behind her. The woman then left the scene. The woman’s vehicle was later located away from the scene. The pickup sustained minor damage to its left rear quarter panel. The female was charged with accidents involving an unattended vehicle.
———
A stolen John Deere lawn mower was recovered at the residence of Matthew Wisor, 29 of Osceola Mills along Stumptown Road, Decatur Township. An arrest warrant was issued for Wisor. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the state police. The lawn mower is valued at $2,999.
———
On July 4, at 7:37 p.m. the state police received a report of a hit and run accident in Chester Hill. The victim’s vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Compass sustained minor damaged by an unknown vehicle and the operator left the scene without providing notice. Troopers canvassed the area with negative results.
———
A mailbox belonging to a 77-year-old woman was smashed at 678 Teutonic Ave. in Decatur Township Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at DuBois
On July 12 a 95-year-old woman reported a 69-year-old man entered her property and threw tree limbs on her land in Union Township. A summary charge of trespassing was filed against the male.
———
A 69-year-old Rockton man spray painted the back of a business sign at 1647 Spruce Hill Rd. The male was charged with criminal mischief. The sign has a value of $250.