Clearfield State Police
Wednesday troopers responded to a reported burglary in Grassflat. The homeowner reported when they returned home the front and back door were open and no one should be there. Troopers searched the residence but no one was inside. The homeowner reported their anxiety and high blood pressure medication was missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
On Aug. 18, Arnold Conklin, 41, and Megan Conklin, 39, both of Grassflat were involved in a verbal altercation along Clinton Street, Cooper Township. Both were cited for harassment.
———
State troopers will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The sobriety checkpoint will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways of the commonwealth.
———
Troopers investigated a reported the theft of a red solar light worth $10 and a plastic butterfly worth $5 in Chester Hill on Aug. 7. Ronald Bryan, 43, of Philipsburg was charged as a result of the investigation.
———
Police are investigating an incident on Aug. 17 involving endangering the welfare of children involving two 5-year-old male victims.
———
A 76-year-old Grassflat man was the victim of an alleged theft on Aug. 1 along Campbell Street, Cooper Township.
———
Tuesday at 9:22 a.m. Nicholas Dillon, 22, of La Jose, who has an active arrest warrant was located but he fled the scene on foot. He was found hiding in the restroom of the Dollar General in Morrisdale. He was taken into custody and charges were filed for fleeing the scene.
———
Monday at 7:29 a.m. drug possession is being investigated for an incident along Schofield Street in Curwensville.
———
The state police are investigating an incident of identity theft in Jordan Township on Aug. 4. An unknown actor fraudulently obtained a loan for $20,000 using the victim’s personal information.
———
Monday at 1:33 p.m. troopers responded to a residence on Walker Street in Wallaceton for a report of a male being threatened with a gun. Once on scene, troopers determined there was a domestic dispute and a gun was pointed in the direction of one of the victims and a round was fired into the air. There also was a physical altercation before the gun was fired.
Brian Vineyard Jr., 34, of Wallaceton was charged with simple assault and Brian Vineyard, 58, of Wallaceton was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. There was also a 10-year-old male victim.
———
Carter Haywood, 22, of Brisbane was arrested for allegedly harassing a 19-year-old male Wednesday at 5:30 a.m.
———
Troopers investigated a drug possession at 115 21st St. at the Clearfield County Jail in Lawrence Township.
———
Police are investigating a report of harassment along Pine Road in Jordan Township on Aug. 13.
———
Police are investigating a burglary along the Crane Highway in Decatur Township. The victim was an 82-year-old male.
———
Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, that occurred on Piney Road in Pike Township. The victim is a 66-year-old Curwensville man. The suspect is a 46-year-old Grampian man.
———
Police are investigating an incident of disorderly conduct in Morris Township. The victims are a 52-year-old Hawk Run man and a 58-year-old Hawk Run woman. The suspects are two males, age 20 and 24, of Hawk Run. Charges were filed.
———
It was reported that unknown individuals trespassed on the property along Main Street in Coalport and fled in an unknown direction on Aug. 15. The victim was a 59-year-old Coalport man.
———
Adam Watt, 39, of Irvona was charged with harassment for an incident that occurred on Aug. 15 in Irvona. The victim was a 34-year-old Fallentimber woman.
———
On Aug. 18 at 3:56 a.m., Gabriel Galvin, 18, of Sandwich Ill. was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Interstate 80 near mile marker 113 in Pine Township when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit an embankment. Galvin was not injured but the vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Galvin was wearing a seat belt.
———
Tuesday at 12:14 a.m. Melissa Norris, 45, of Irvona was driving a 2021 Subaru Forester in Beccaria Township when she fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle drifted into the opposing lane of traffic and her vehicle collided head on with a 2011 Peterbilt 388 tractor trailer operated by Michael Stiver, 56, of Madera. Norris was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Stiver was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Assisting were Irvona EMS, Madera EMS, Coalport Fire Co., Glen Hope Fire Co. and Madera Fire Co.. Norris was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
———
Someone threw the heads and skins of walleyes in the weeds by the home of a 58-year-old Hawk Run woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Monday at 9:05 a.m. in Decatur Township, the operator of a Mack dump truck put smoldering stumps in the bed of the truck and was driving on old US-322. The stumps in the bed caught fire and the operator pulled into the parking lot of CenClear. The Hope Fire Company arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The fire burned a hole in the bed of the truck but it was able to be driven from the scene. No injured were reported. Also assisting on the scene was the Reliance Fire Company.
———
A hit-and-run accident occurred in Morris Township on Aug. 2 at 12:47 a.m. An unknown vehicle was traveling north on Pardee Road when it turned left onto Eagle Street. The vehicle crossed into the opposing lane and collided head on with a 2012 Subaru Outback operated by Tamara Ficarro, 54, of Howard.
The suspect then backed their vehicle up and continued on Eagle Street. Troopers searched the area with negative results. Ficcaro and her passenger Helen Swansegar, 91, of Morrisdale were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
———
State police are investigating an anonymous tip on Aug. 1 that a known suspect violated Megan’s Law registration requirements.
———
Tuesday at 8:03 a.m. state police responded to a report of found drugs on High Street, Bradford Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
A 59-year-old Scranton man allegedly removed and broke a solar light along Hurxthal Street. The victims was a 52-year-old Karthaus woman. The male was charged with criminal mischief.
———
On Aug. 18 at 5:18 a.m. Jacob Smeal, 22, of Morrisdale was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple objects before coming to a rest in a yard.
Smeal suffered suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
———
On Aug. 17 at 1:50 a.m., Raymond Jackson, 56, of Brooklyn was driving a 2020 Ford Transit north on Cornell Drive in Decatur Township when the vehicle struck a deer than had run onto the road. Jackson was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.
———
State police responded to a residence along Deer Creek Road in Morris Township for a report that a male was going to multiple residences saying he needed to call 911 because he broke his ankle and leg. State police located the male and he was assessed by EMS and it was determined he did not have any broken bones. David Bruswitz, 59, of Scranton was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.