Clearfield State Police
On Sept. 3, state police received a report that at a residence along State Street in Curwensville, a 22-year-old Curwensville man was engaged in an argument with a female when he pushed the female’s 3-year-old son. Harassment charges against the Curwensville man are pending.
———
State police are investigating an incident where a juvenile female and a juvenile male sent sexually explicit photographs to each other in Morris Township on Aug. 29.
———
Someone allegedly stole a Minnesota license plate off a utility trailer while it was at 73 Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 at 7 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
State police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Ginter Morann Highway in Woodward Township. Joseph Dugan, 75, of Houtzdale was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu when he followed too closely and struck a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Keven Myers, 51, of Madera. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. No injures were reported.