State Police at Clearfield
State police are investigating a hit and run accident in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store along Walton Street in Chester Hill. Thursday at 4:08 p.m. A vehicle described as being a Jeep Liberty was attempting to back out of a parking space and struck the front end of a parked 2022 Subaru Forester and drove off. No injuries were reported and the Subaru was driven from the scene.
———
Troopers responded to a domestic incident Thursday at 8:18 p.m. along Ross Road in Ferguson Township. No injuries were reported.
———
On April 26, state police received a ChildLine report of an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old male in Bradford Township. The investigation continues.
———
State police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Troy Hill Road in Morris Township and discovered the passenger in the vehicle was Cody Ogden who had multiple warrants for his arrest. It was also revealed that Ogden was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail and charges are pending.
———
On April 22, state police was contacted about an alleged assault that occurred at Jackson’s Bar in Cooper Township involving a 54-year-old Philipsburg man and a 54-year-old Winburne man. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Thursday at 11:29 a.m., a motorist attempted to pass a vehicle while driving on state Route 153 and didn’t notice the merge lane and do not pass sign. The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado struck a 2005 International, causing the Chevrolet to travel into the median and strike a sign with its driver’s side mirror.
Both vehicles were able to get off the roadway and no injuries were reported. The Chevrolet sustained moderate damage, the International sustained minor damage.
———
Robert Zeidler, 50, of Chagrin Falls Ohio was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 Supercab on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete bridge sidewall barrier. No injuries were reported. Assisted on the scene by Lawrence Township Fire Department. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
Thursday, someone unlawfully entered a residence at 113 Bailey Road in Curwensville and removed $700. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
———
Wednesday, a retail theft worth approximately $45 was reported at the Tru-Value in Decatur Township. The investigation continues.
———
A domestic dispute occurred in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County on April 15 at 3:40 p.m. A 25-year-old DuBois woman had arrived at a location along Worth Street with her 3-year-old child. She had brought ice cream to a 30-year-old Reynoldsville man. The Reynoldsville man became upset that she also didn’t bring his child ice cream and threw the ice cream on the ground and demanded the DuBois woman pick it up. A 50-year-old Falls Creek woman arrived on scene and the male called her vulgarities and pushed her three times. The DuBois woman then left the area with her child unsecured in her vehicle. The Reynoldsville man was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. The DuBois woman was issued a traffic citation.
———
Barbara Lundberg, 68, of Brockway was killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday. Lundberg was driving a 2010 Honda Accord south on US-219 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, when her vehicle crossed into the opposing lane of traffic while negotiating a left curve and struck a Dodge Ram 5500 driven by Gregory Kiehl of Fairmont City. Kiehl and his passenger were not injured in the crash. All involved were wearing seatbelts. Lundberg had to be extricated from her vehicle by mechanical means. Assisting on the scene were the Falls Creek Fire Department, Friendship Hose Company, Adrian Fire Department, Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, DuBois EMSm state Department of Transportation and Deputy Coroner Lance Carrier.