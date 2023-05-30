State police at Clearfield
Friday at 1:34 a.m. state police conducted a traffic stop on Fourth Avenue in Curwensville and discovered Molly Tobias, 23, of Curwensville was driving under the influence and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
Thursday at 6:27 p.m. Morris Newman, 62, of Lauderhill Fla., was driving a Freightliner tractor west on US 322 in Bradford Township when he turned west on Tipple Lane and failed to see a 2015 Mack truck driven by Phillip Dively, 48, of Claysburg causing Dively’s vehicle to strike the trailer of Newman’s vehicle. The trailer sustained minor damage and the Mack truck sustained moderate front end damage. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported. Newman was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
———
An outdoor fire ring was reported stolen along Valley Road in Cooper Township on Saturday at 1:41 p.m. The investigation continues.
———
A Madera man reported his garbage signs were reported stolen along Lamison Lane in Bigler Township. The investigation continues.
Clearfield Regional Police
Police stopped a vehicle along SR 879 and Interstate 80 for a traffic violation. Police found the driver to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
———
Police responded to a business along North Second Street in Clearfield Borough on May 27 at approximately 3:30 am for an audible burglar alarm. Once on scene police located a shattered window with merchandise spread outside. During the course of the investigation one male juvenile was arrested for burglary and turned over to the Clearfield Juvenile Probation Office where he was taken to a juvenile detention facility. Police anticipate more arrests to follow.
———
Police responded to a single vehicle accident along Mill Road and Rockton Mountain Highway. Police report that a female left the roadway striking roadway signs and ended up over the embankment. She was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending on the female.
———
Police arrested a female after she was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance a Sheetz in Clearfield Borough. The female was found to be on probation. She was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.