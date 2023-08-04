Clearfield Regional Police
Monday at 9:26 p.m. police were dispatched to Old Penfield Road for a vehicle crash. The vehicle struck a tree. The driver was unresponsive and was flown to UPMC Altoona by medical helicopter for treatment.
Clearfield state police
On June 20, police arrested a 38-year-old Woodland man for DUI following a traffic stop on Deer Creek Road/Allport Cutoff in Morris Township.
———
A 40-year-old Houtzdale man was charged with retail theft for stealing a torch lighter worth $7 and a Nestle orange push pop from Dollar General in Irvona.
———
Troopers are investigating a report that someone failed to comply with the requirement under Megan’s Law.
———
Police received several reports on explosions in the area of Kitko Farm Road in Bigler Township. The investigation continues.
———
Todd Gracey, 56, of Glenville was cited for harassment for going onto the property of a 59-year-old Frenchville man in Covington Township and yelling at him on July 28.
———
Someone stole a 1A165 John Deer riding mower, a pull along cart for the mower and a 30-pound propane tank from 4872 Cross Roads Boulevard in Beccaria Township on July 28. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
A 42-year-old Osceola Mills woman was the victim of an unemployment scam where her identity was stolen.
———
State police responded to a single vehicle accident on Wednesday at 1:53 p.m. in the area of Hardscrabble Road and Empire Road in Morris Township. The investigation determined that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred along the Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township. Wednesday a vehicle exited the roadway and struck a pair of mailboxes. One mailbox pole was attached to the front porch of a residence and the collision caused it to be dislodged from the cement flooring of the porch.
The second mailbox pole stuck the front window of Ames Taxidermy.
The vehicle continued traveling off road and struck a utility pole, dislodging the vehicle’s passenger side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Troopers responded to a domestic incident along the Ginter Morann Highway in Gulich Township. A 45-year-old woman was cited for harassment.
State Police at DuBois
A 61-year-old Luthersburg man reported a Jaltest Scanner tool was stolen from a service vehicle around July 6 when it was at 77 Bloom Lane, Union Township.
———
On July 27, Thomas Barr, 53, of Zion, Ill. was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima north on US-219 in Brady Township when his vehicle traveled into the opposing lane of traffic and struck a 2013 Mazda 3 operated by Ava Brown, 20, of Curwensville.
Barr’s passenger, Natalie Navarre, 41, of Zion and Brown were transported by DuBois EMS for treatment of injuries. Barr was not injured. Barr was subsequently arrested for DUI.