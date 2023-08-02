Clearfield State Police
On July 5, Mubark Singh, 28, of Fresno Calif., was driving a 2015 Volvo truck east on Interstate 80 near mile marker 130 in Graham Township when the truck went off the shoulder, struck an embankment and turned over onto its side blocking the left lane of the interstate. Singh was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Vijay Patel, 34, of Hazelton was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala east when his vehicle struck the undercarriage of the Volvo while it was in the left lane. A 2021 Peterbilt truck operated by James Kettor Jr., 34, of Upper Darby attempted to avoid collision but struck the rear of the Chevrolet. Patel and Kettor were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The Chevrolet was towed from the scene. The Peterblilt sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle.
State police arrested a 50-year-old female for DUI following a stop on Coal Run Road/Spring Street in Decatur Township on July 8.
State police are investigating a burglary at a residence along Ireland Drive/Deer Creek Road in Graham Township on July 11.
On July 23, at 5 a.m. an unknown male in a black sedan threw a rock into a window of JC Bar and Grill along the Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township. Damage is estimated at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Robert Trialonas, 42, of Philipsburg was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a mailbox post containing three mailboxes. Trialonas was cited for multiple traffic violations.
State police arrested Mason Miles, 30, of Houtzdale, and Jason Litzinger, 50, of New Millport for allegedly committing a buglary along McNeel Run Road in Jordan Township. The two allegedly broke a door and stole 10 gallons of fuel worth $30. Damage to the door was $350.
On July 27, a 58-year-old Grampian man reported he was walking his dog along Melody Road in Penn Township when he was allegedly bitten by another dog. State police charged Scott Queen, 47, of Grampian with confinement of dogs.
Joel Gearhart, 69, of West Decatur was charged with harassment for an incident that occurred on July 28. The victim was a 69-year-old woman.
State police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General in Irvona Monday at 12:36 a.m. A male reportedly stole Scott’s Patchmaker grass seed worth $12 and Pedigree dog food worth $18.50.
Monday at 7:10 p.m. Denise Johnson, 57, of Osceola Mills became engaged in a verbal altercation with a 31-year-old Osceola woman over a property dispute. Johnson was charged with harassment.
Police are searching for a 16-year-old Bradford Township male runaway who is refusing to return home. It is believed he is in the Clearfield or surrounding areas. He is described as being white, five foot, 10 inches tall with blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
State police at Punxsutawney
Members of the state police will be participating in a DUI checkpoint in Jefferson County during the month of August. The sobriety checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highways and a zero tolerance policy will be in effect for all DUI related incidents.