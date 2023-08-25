Clearfield Regional Police
Thursday at 2 p.m. police were asked to assist Clearfield County Adult Probation with Brianna Smith of DuBois who attempted to use fake urine during a mandatory drug test. The investigation confirmed Smith was in possession of fake urine. Charges were filed and she was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on a probation violation.
———
Thursday at 1-:26 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Daisy Street Extension. The 29-year-old male driver showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also found to be in possession of a stolen firearm, drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.