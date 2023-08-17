Clearfield Regional Police
Wednesday at 10:58 a.m. police attempted to stop a Honda HRV for failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of New Street and Merrill Street, and it was later confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen.
When the officer activated lights and sirens the Honda accelerated and traveled west onto W. Front Street/US-322.
Police searched the area and located the vehicle traveling west on US-322 and pursued the vehicle at speeds in excess of 90 mph.
The suspect attempted to go onto Interstate 80 westbound at the 111 exit but was unable to negotiate the curve due to the excessive speed and the vehicle hit the guide rails causing disabling damage.
The suspect then fled on foot into the woods.
CRPD were assisted by the Clearfield and DuBois PSP, PSP Aviation, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, DuBois City Police K9 units, and Sandy Township police.
Tariqu Frye, 19, was located in S.B. Elliott State Park and was taken into custody without incident.
According to court documents, Tariq of New Orange NJ is charged with fleeing and eluding police and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree, evading arrest or detention on foot — misdemeanor of the second degree and eight summary traffic violations. He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in line of $100,000 monetary bail.
———
Monday at 4:53 a.m. police responded to the Red Roof Inn for a disturbance. The front desk employee reported she received noise complaints from an upstairs room and asked police to check on the property.
Police made contact with the female victim who said she was assaulted by a 21-year-old male.
The victim had signs of recent physical injury and the male was charged with simple assault and related charges.
———
Monday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Merrill and Weaver streets for a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival police observed a Honda Element between the sidewalk and the roadway with significant front end damage and its airbags were deployed. A Jeep Patriot with front end damage was stopped in the roadway blocking the intersection.
Both vehicles had two occupants but no one was injured. Police determined the driver of the Honda became distracted and failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Jeep in the 11 o’clock position. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver of the Honda will be issued a citation.