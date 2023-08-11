State police Clearfield
A 37-year-old woman was found to be in the possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on July 1 in Gulich Township. Charges are pending.
———
Troopers responded to SCI-Houtzdale on July 1 for a report of a deceased male. No suspicious circumstances were found in the death of Bruce Schmidt, 61, of Mount Lebanon and it appears he died of natural causes. The investigation continues.
———
On July 12, state policed responded to 636 Railroad Street in Coalport for a report of a deceased male. Police found Shawn Skebeck was found deceased inside of his residence. The death appears to be from natural causes but the investigation continues.
———
On July 12, police responded to 41 Elm Street in Bigler Township for a report that David Root, 42, of Madera was in cardiac arrest. Life saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of death is still unknown, the investigation continues.
———
Troopers investigated an incident of harassment in the 100 block of Trolley Street in Morris Township on June 1.
———
Troopers responded to a drug possession incident in the 6200 block of Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 2.
———
27-year-old male reported two unknown white males chased him along State Street in Curwensville on Aug. 3 at approximately 10:10 p.m. The victim said while he was being chased, he dropped his black iPhone 13 Pro with a black case worth $500, which was stolen by the males.
———
Monday, state police investigated the theft of a red and white 2008 Honda CRF 150F dirt bike on Wallaceton Road. The state police have a suspect, Brandon Hummel, 27, of Morrisdale and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hummel or the stolen dirt bike are asked to contact the state police.
———
Thursday at 8:19 a.m. Endri Zhiva, 28, of Glendale NY was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra in the left lane of Interstate 80 near mile marker 132 in Cooper Township and he was traveling too fast for the conditions and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun counterclockwise. slid across both lanes and struck an embankment off the southern berm of the road before coming to a rest on its roof.
Zhiva was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Room for treatment. Zhiva was cited for traveling at a safe speed.
State police DuBois
A 35-year-old Rockton woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on Larkeytown Road in Sandy Township Wednesday at 7:09 p.m. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
A hit-and-run crash occurred on AUg. 2 at 5:23 a.m. in Huston Township. An unknown vehicle was traveling on Hoovertown Road when it drifted into the opposing lane of traffic and struck the mirror and window of a 2019 Western Star 4900 before fleeing the scene.
———
A 52-year-old Avonmore man was driving east on Rockton Mountain Highway in Brady Township when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle struck a utility pole, continued east and struck a concrete culvert head on and a utility pole. The vehicle rotated 180 degrees and struck a traffic sign before coming to a rest on Old DuBois Road. It is suspected the driver was DUI and charges are pending toxicology results.