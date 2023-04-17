State police at Clearfield
A 59-year-old Cogan Station man was arrested for DUI and drug possession on Interstate 80 in Cooper Township on March 18.
State police arrested a known person in Osceola Mills for a protection from abuse violation Saturday at 11 p.m.
State police were informed of a used syringe on Beverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township on March 27.
State police investigated a 15-year-old girl who had runaway from a Filbert Street residence in Curwensville on March 19. The juvenile was later found.
State police received a report of theft and criminal mischief at a residence on Legion Hill Road in Penn Township. A known suspect arrived on scene and removed several items and caused extensive damage at the residence. The investigation continues.
State police received a report of a dog bite on Bald Hill Road in Girard Township on Thursday. A known neighbor’s dog was loose in the area and the dog approached the victim and bit the victim in the hand. The dog also bit the dog the victim was with. The attacking dog then left the area after the victim had pushed it away. The investigation continues