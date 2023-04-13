State police at Clearfield
Wednesday, at approximately 9 p.m., state police responded to an altercation along Logan Road in Decatur Township. A 41-year-old Philipsburg man, a 41-year-old Osceola Mills woman and a 15-year-old Philipsburg girl were all charged with harassment.
———
The state police investigated a report that a vehicle was stolen on April 1 along Walnut Street in Gulich Township.
———
A theft was reported in Curwensville on April 5. The investigation determined the victim was scammed by an unknown caller.
———
State police responded to an altercation Wednesday at 11:14 a.m. along Passmore Road in Pike Township. Troopers determined Pamela Kelly, 69, of Curwensville punched a 73-year-old male in the chest and groin. Kelly was cited for harassment.
———
State police responded to a reported assault along Glen Hope Boulevard in Beccaria Township Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. According to the state police, Regina Funtal Noel, 20, of Irving assaulted a 58-year-old Coalport woman during an argument. The victim sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by medical personnel. Funtal Noel was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail. She is charged with simple assault and harassment.