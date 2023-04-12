State Police at Clearfield
Troopers responded to a domestic incident on April 7 at 1:29 a.m. along Deer Creek Road in Graham Township. The female victim reported that a 37-year-old Kylertown man had shoved her and fled the scene. The male was cited for harassment.
State police investigated an incident where a detainee at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center at 550 Geo Drive in Dectatur Township was found to be smoking marijuana on March 24.
State police investigated an incident on March 22, where a detainee at the Moshannon Valley Correctional Center was found to be in the possession of a small amount of marijuana.
On April 9, at 11:55 p.m. someone driving a white cargo van left the Kwik Fill gas station along Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township without paying. The van had an Ohio license plate number of PLD 7259. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 814-857-3800.
On April 4 at 10:32 a.m. state police initiated a traffic stop on High Street, Bradford Township and discovered the driver, Lisa Lair, 40, of Morrisdale was under the influence of a drug and was in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending blood test results.
Sometime between March 29 and April 1, someone unlawfully entered a garage along Elizabeth Street in Beccaria Township. While in the garage the perpetrator damaged property and stole a generator. The generator is valued at $400. A handcart worth $250 was also stolen. A window screen worth $25 and a lock worth $10 were damaged. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
State Police Rockview
State police conducted a traffic stop on I-99 in Taylor Township, Centre County on March 28 at 8:36 p.m. and discovered the 30-year-old Philipsburg man was under the influence and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
State police responded to an overdose on North Tenth Street in Philipsburg, Centre County on April 8 at 4:15 a.m. No other details are available.