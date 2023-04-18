Clearfield Regional Police
Clearfield Regional Police arrested a 28-year-old male from East 20th Street in Lawrence Township after he allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old female. According to the report, the male assaulted the female and locked her inside the bathroom when she told him she was calling police. A warrant was obtained for the male who was taken into custody and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police arrested an 18-year-old male after he was stopped for a traffic violation in Clearfield Borough and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges of DUI are pending on the underage male.
———
Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Ryan Hodges of Clearfield after he violated a protection from abuse order by having contact with a female. Anyone with information on Hodges’ whereabouts are asked to contact police.
———
Noah Brady, 19, was arrested on aggravated assault and other related charges after he allegedly assaulted his father at a residence in Lawrence Township causing him to be admitted into the hospital with serious life threatening injuries.
———
Police arrested a male on DUI charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation in Clearfield Borough. The male was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
DuBois state police
Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Joshua Beatty, 44, of DuBois was driving a 2018 Infinity QX60 east in the right lane on Interstate 80 near mile marker 97 in Sandy Township when he attempted to merge into the left lane and collided with a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Maria Lorenzo-Martinez, 56, of Hummelstown who was driving in the left lane.
As a result of the collision the Hyundai left the roadway, struck the guide rail with its front end before coming to a rest in the right lane facing east. The Infinity spun clockwise and struck the guide rail with its rear before coming to a rest across both lanes of travel.
Lorenzo-Martinez suffered a minor head injury and was transported by Dusan Ambulance for treatment. The Hyundai sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.
Beatty was not injured and his vehicle was driven from the scene. All involved were wearing seat belts.
Beatty was cited for driving on roadways lanes for traffic.
———
State police responded to a disturbance at 55 North St. in Union Township. A 20-year-old male was acting tumultuous, was sweating and refusing to cooperate with EMS and refused to listen to staff at Penn Highlands DuBois. The male was charged with disorderly conduct.
———
State police is investigating a report that threats were made against two 15-year-old students at DuBois Area High School. on April 10.