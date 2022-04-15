Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Someone smashed seven large windows at the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church sometime between Thursday at 10 p.m. and Friday at 10:23 a.m. Several of the windows are wooden framed, stained glass windows that date back to the 1800’s, and damage is estimated to be in the thousands. This is the fourth time windows have been broken at the church. The other three incidents occurred over weekends. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 814-938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.