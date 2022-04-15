Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

Someone smashed seven large windows at the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church sometime between Thursday at 10 p.m. and Friday at 10:23 a.m. Several of the windows are wooden framed, stained glass windows that date back to the 1800’s, and damage is estimated to be in the thousands. This is the fourth time windows have been broken at the church. The other three incidents occurred over weekends. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 814-938-0510.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

