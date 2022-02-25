Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

Thursday at 2:28 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fullerton Street at the Clearfield Curwensville Highway. A female was driving on the Clearfield Curwensville Highway in the left turn lane heading towards Curwensville when she accidentally drifted into the right lane and struck a vehicle that was traveling towards Hyde. No injuries were reported, and the female driver was cited for failure to drive within a single lane.

———

Police conducted a traffic stop on Patrick Reese, 27, of Hyde on Riverview Road for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with Reese, police suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance. An investigation confirmed Reese was under the influence, and he was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

Recommended Video

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags

Trending Food Videos