Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Thursday at 2:28 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fullerton Street at the Clearfield Curwensville Highway. A female was driving on the Clearfield Curwensville Highway in the left turn lane heading towards Curwensville when she accidentally drifted into the right lane and struck a vehicle that was traveling towards Hyde. No injuries were reported, and the female driver was cited for failure to drive within a single lane.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Patrick Reese, 27, of Hyde on Riverview Road for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with Reese, police suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance. An investigation confirmed Reese was under the influence, and he was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.