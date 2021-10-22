State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Friday at 12:39 a.m. Singh Ravi, 32, of Kent Washington was driving a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 139 in Snowshoe Township when the trailer caught fire. Ravi was able to pull the vehicle onto the northern shoulder and disconnect the semi-trailer. The semi-trailer then became engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. Grassflat Vol. Fire Co., Snow Shoe Vol. Fire Co. and Winburne Fire Co. No. 1 assisted.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.