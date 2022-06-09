Lawrence Township Police are still searching for two escaped inmates from the Clearfield County Jail, according to police Chief Douglas Clark.
“We are tracking down every lead, checking under every stone,” Clark said.
On May 30, Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway, and Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42, of Clearfield, escaped from the jail around 12:15 p.m., police said in a news release.
The CCJ is located in Lawrence Township and the state police and the Lawrence Township police continue to search for the two men.
White and Miller were “outside on a grass cutting detail (and) fled on foot,” according to the news release.
Both men reportedly took off their black and white striped jail uniform and fled wearing white T-shirts and boxers, police said. In a Facebook post, Lawrence Township Police said both men were last seen in the area of Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street Extension in Clearfield, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Clark said the police department hasn’t received many tips on the whereabouts of the two men, but said he believes they are still “hunkered down somewhere” in the area and are getting assistance from someone.
Assisting an escaped prisoner to avoid apprehension is a serious crime, and anyone caught assisting these inmates will be prosecuted, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in a telephone interview with The Progress.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White or Miller is asked to call 911 or Lawrence Township Police at 814-765-1533. Police advise residents not to approach the men.