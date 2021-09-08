Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, police observed a wanted male in the area of Nichols Street and W. Front Street. Police took the male into custody.
Lawrence Township Police and Clearfield Police responded to a report of an erratic driver. Officers searched the area with negative results.
Police responded to a verbal altercation at an E. Locust Street residence. Police made contact with the residents, and they agreed to separate for the evening.
Police responded to a report of a female who was unconscious in a parked vehicle. Police arrived in the area and located the female. The female was found to be okay and was just resting in the car.
Police located a misplaced firearm in the area of W. Front Street and Nichols Sreett. If you have lost a firearm recently, please contact Clearfield Borough Police at 814-765-1533.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Aug. 31 at 12:56 p.m. troopers responded to a an incident on Apple Street in Fallentimber, Reade Township. Brian Keith Andrus, 47, of Fallentimber, was found with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof, created a hazardous or physically offensive condition by an act or acts which served no legitimate purpose. Troopers have been contacted in regard to domestic situations involving Andrus more than three times within one year.
Troopers are investigating an incident where someone shot a border collie in the area of 656 Dysart Dr., Clearfield Township, Cambria County. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.