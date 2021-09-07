Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a female “banging” on the front door of another person’s residence. Police arrived and found that the female had been previously warned. Citations to be filed.
Police received a report of a male who had left bulk garbage and miscellaneous trash in the back yard of another person’s residence. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the area of E. Market Street. Police located the vehicle and found the driver to be experiencing a medical emergency. EMS was requested to the scene.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive female who had fallen in her home. Police are EMS crews responded and assisted the female.
Police responded to the area of the Turnpike Avenue for a male who left the hospital and contained multiple warrants. Police located and apprehended the male.
Lawrence Township
Police responded to a fight in progress at the 2600-block of Montgomery Run Road on Sept. 6. Prior to police arrival, a large knife was pulled and was used in a threatening manner in the verbal altercation between Dennis L. Stiner, 67, and a group of juveniles. The knife was eventually thrown to the ground and upon arrival, officers observed the male attempting to fight one of the juveniles in the middle of the street. Stiner was taken into custody and charges of attempt aggravated assult/simple assault were filed.
On Sept. 2, police were dipatched to a vehicle crash on Mill Road in Lawrence Township. The driver, Samuel J. Graham, 58, was allegedly extremely intoxicated, and ran over a Yield sign which became stuck underneath his vehicle. The vehicle then struck a second vehicle before coming to rest on a sidewalk. It was also discovered that Graham was involved in a previous incident when he allegedly struck another vehicle on South Second Street near Jim’s Sports Center. Graham was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and later charged with DUI and arraigned in front of District Judge Mike Morris at the Clearfield County Jail.
Police responded to a report of a disorderly conduct incident in the Hillsdale area on Sept. 5 at 10:49 p.m. A male, Michael Sullivan, 37, of Clearfield was allegedly disturbing multiple residences on Clark Street by yelling and acting aggressively and was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers confirmed this once Sullivan was located. He was taken into custody. Charges of loitering and prowling at night time, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness are pending.
On Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. police received a call regarding a person who was passed out in a vehicle at the BP gas station, 14624 Clearfield Shawville Hwy. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, Whitney Steele Phillips, 35, of Duboistown, who was appearing to be under the influence of a controlled substance. After Phillips failed field sobriety tests and admitted to using controlled substances, officers transported her to Penn Highlands Clearfield and then transported her to Budget Inn Hotel. Charges are pending.
Police received a report of an assault in the area of Budget Inn on Clearfield Woodland Highway on Sept. 7 at 3 a.m. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Ernest Ricketts Jr., 31, of Hyde and a 30-year-old female victim began arguing and the victim tried to leave the hotel room. Ricketts then jumped on the hood of the victim’s car and refused to let her leave. The victim then let Ricketts in the car to give him a ride to Curwenville. Ricketts then began to cut his arms with a knife. The victim then tried to diarm Ricketts, to which he began to punch her in the head and the chest, causing injuries. Ricketts then exited the vehicle in the area of Bloomington Avenue with a rope and threatened to hang himself. A warrant has been issued for Ricketts’ arrest.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
Sometime between Aug. 26 and Aug. 26 an act of criminal mischief under $1,000 on a 2009 Hyundai Accent occurred on Rock Run Road/Stone Lane in Union Township, Clearfield County. The victim is a 44-year-old Reynoldsville male.
On Sept. 4 at 5:41 p.m. in I80 westbound in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, a traffic stop was conducted. Antoine Toddle, 30, of Cleveland, Ohio was displaying signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending Toddle’s blood test results.
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 3 at 10:39 p.m. on Ridge Avenue/Elk Run Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough, troopers stopped a black Dodge Ram truck after observing several lane violations and a registration violation. While speaking to the 41-year-old Clearfield male, troopers suspected alcohol-related impairment. Standard field sobriety tests and preliminary breath test were conducted. The male was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
State Police at Rockview
