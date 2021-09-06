State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 4 at 12:49 p.m. on Nicholson Road in Pike Township, a deer ran in front of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Danielle M. Lanich, 35, of Clearfield. Lanich swerved to miss the deer and then traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree. Lanich was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. Assisting on scene was Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance Service.
———
On Sept. 3 at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. 322 Philipsburg Bigler Highway north of Green Road in Bradford Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lannette Currier, 65, of Dutton, Va. was traveling west and failed to see that a 2020 Toyota Highlander driven by Fern M. Krug, 26, of Flinton, had stopped in traffic. Currier was allegedly not paying attention to the roadway because she was looking at an on-board Global Position System (GPS). Currier rear-ended the Toyota, which then rear-ended a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Lawrence E. Maag, 58, of Horsham. All were wearing seat belts. Currier suffered minor injuries. She was cited for careless driving.
———
On Sept. 2 at 4:13 a.m. on I-180 westbound at mile marker 113 in Pine Township, Clearfield County, Forrest J. Barrett, 31, of Howard, was driving a 2004 Subaru Outback. Troopers were dispatched for a rollover crash and when they arrived on scene, the vehicle was at its final resting position on its roof after impacting a guide rail and overturning. Barrett and his passenger, Dustin A. Reitz, 34, of Mingoville, fled the scene. Local fire departments and EMS assisted on scene. PSP was later contacted about two males walking on the Interstate. Contact was made and it was discovered they were occupants of the Subaru.
———
On Aug. 28 a theft occurred at Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township, Centre County. On Sept. 1 at 2:55 p.m. a 46-year-old Munson male arrived at the Clearfield barracks and reported he was deceived of property he owns on the 900-block of Main Street in Woodland. He reported that someone forged his signature on notary work so that the property in dispute was sold without his knowledge or consent. Investigation continues.
———
On Aug 31 at 1:07 p.m. Heather Miller-Feaster, 37, of Morrisdale, allegedly appeared in a public place on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township, manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance to the degree that said she would have endangered herself or others persons or property, or annoyed persons in her vicinity. She was charged with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 3 at 6:39 p.m. on Ridge Road/Cloe Rossiter Road in Bell Township, Jefferson County, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a black Ford truck for a registration violation. While speaking to the 44-year-old female woman of Mahaffey, troopers observed several visual indicators of suspected drug-related impairment. She was asked to exit her vehicle and the troopers proceeded to conduct a battery of field sobriety tests.The female granted a consent to search the vehicle which yielded a small amount of suspected leaf marijuana, a small amount of THC wax and related paraphernalia. She was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and drug possession.
———
On Sept. 3 at 10:39 p.m. on Ridge Avenue/Elk Run Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough, troopers stopped a black Dodge Ram truck after observing several lane violations and a registration violation. While speaking to the 41-year-old Clearfield male, troopers suspected alcohol-related impairment. Standard field sobriety tests and preliminary breath test were conducted. The male was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.