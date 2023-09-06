Clearfield Regional Police
On Sept. 5 at 5:21 p.m. on the 100 block of South Third Street, police were dispatched for three people fighting inside of a vehicle and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, Shawn Franklin Perks, 51, was found in the driver’s seat and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Perks and Jennifer Brian Degrazie, 44, and Jasmine Alene Degrazie, 21, were also found to be intoxicated. Perks was taken into custody and transported to CRPD for a breath test. Charges of DUI and public drunkenness are pending for Perks. Charges for public drunkenness are pending for Jasmine Degrazie and Jennifer Degrazie.
———
On Sept. 5 at 4:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Washington Avenue, CRPD conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Lori J. Facer, 58, was suspected to have warrants. Facer provided false identification. Upon further investigation, identity was discovered and she was found to have a warrant through Centre County. Facer was taken to custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges filed.
———
On Sept. 5 at 10:45 a.m. at 200 River Road/JG Food Warehouse, police were ccalled for a male who was in the store that had been previously trespassed from the store. Norman James Bell III, 38, of Clearfield, left upon police arrival. Charges have been filed.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 1 at 10:48 p.m. on SR 53 in Woodward Township, PSP stopped a 54-year-old female for a summary traffic violation. The operator was found to be DUI. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 5 at 2:23 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP received a report of a domestic violence incident between a 19-year-old Curwensville male and a 21-year-old Philipsburg female. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 4 at 2:02 p.m. on the 900 block of Mill Street in Coalport Borough, PSP responded for a report of a theft of a Craftsman compressor valued at $150. Investigation is ongoing.