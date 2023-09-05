Clearfield Regional Police
On Sept. 3 at 4:11 p.m. on SR 879/Clearfield Shawville Highway in Lawrence Township, a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2010 Ford Escape were involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection with Industrial Park Road. No injuries.
———
On Sept. 1 at 8:11 p.m. on the 14000 block of Clearfield Shawville Highway at Red Roof Inn, police were dispatched for a physical domestic between Brooke Marie Krupelak, 20, and an 18-year-old male victim. It was discovered that Krupelak struck the male multiple times, causing injury to the male. He was treated by Clearfield EMS. Krupelak was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges pending.
———
On Aug. 31 police responded to an East Market Street address to check the welfare of a 56-year-old female as the family was unable to reach her. Police made entry into the apartment and found the female on the floor and in need of immediate medical attention. EMS was dispatched to the scene and transported the female to the hospital.
———
On Aug. 31 police received a tip that Jeffrey Bell, 37, was at an apartment complex along Nichols Street. Bell was to have numerous arrest warrants from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office and local police departments. Upon arrival with sheriff deputies, police attempted contact at the front door. Bell opened a rear window and attempted to exit; however, officers were there. He then came to the door and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to CCJ on the warrants.
———
On Sept. 2 at 8:47 p.. on Woodland Road and Bigler Avenue, police were dispatched to assist PSP in locating a vehicle. The vehicle was all over the roadway and almost struck vehicles head-on. The vehicle was not located.
———
On Sept. 1 at 10:08 p.m. on Wrigley Street police were dispatched to Firetower Road for a male and female yelling at each other in the intersection. Police arrived and did not locate the male or female.
———
On Sept. 1 at 8:53 p.m. on the 1600 block of Turnpike Avenue police were dispatched for a break-in. Two males broke through the window of the building. Police arrived on scene and spoke with both males. It was determined that one male owned the building.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 4 at 2:31 a.m. on S. Oak Alley/Elizabeth Street in Houtzdale Borough, a 23-year-old Houtzdale male was arrested for DUI.
———
On Aug. 19 at 2:20 a.m. on the 1800 block of Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, PSP investigated a DUI and arrested a 52-year-old Allport female.
———
A DUI Checkpoint was held on Sept. 3 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Troopers made three DUI arrests, issued 22 traffic citations, 39 warnings and two criminal arrests.
———
On Sept. 3 at 4:34 p.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, PSP responded for a domestic dispute. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 25 at 11:36 a.m. on Hannah Street in Beccaria Township, PSP responded for a report of a rock being thrown through a car windshield belonging to a 67-year-old Beccaria male. Investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 9 at 5:44 p.m. on Laura Street in Chester Hill Borough PSP responded for a report of a domestic between a 28-year-old Philipsburg female and a 48-year-old male victim of Columbia, Pa. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of Henrys Road in Beccaria Township, PSP were called for an 18-year-old female victim of Irvona who was struck in the face/neck area by Trenton Colpetzer, 23, of Middleburg. Colpetzer was charged with harassment through District Court.
———
On Sept. 1 at 9:53 p.m. on Horseshoe Lane in Bradford Township, PSP investigated a report of criminal mischief involving a 44-year-old Woodland male. A window screen was damaged.
———
On Aug. 31 at 11:12 p.m. on Woodland Road/E. 14th Street in Clearfield Borough, PSP arrested a driver for DUI.
———
On Sept. 1 at 3:03 a.m. on U.S. 322/Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, the driver of a 2015 Honda Odyssey observed a metal trailer ramp laying in the roadway and was unable to avoid it and ran it over, causing minor damage to the undercarriage.
———
On Sept. 3 at 1:37 a.m. on Dillon Road/Glendale Boulevard in Beccaria Township a traffic stop was conducted on a 2021 Ford F150 due to a moving violation and several equipment violations. It was determined that the 26-year-old Dysart female was impaired by alcohol. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Aug. 29 at 1:27 p.m. an incident of sexual assault was reported to PSP. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 30 at 9:14 p.m. on SR 53/Spring Street a 1991 Chevrolet was parking in the right hand lane facing north on SR 53 due to car issues. A 2015 GMC was also in the right hand lane attempting to assist the Chevrolet. A 2010 Volvo XC70 was traveling north, failed to see the Chevrolet parked in the right hand lane, and struck the vehicle in the rear driver’s side. The Volvo then traveled off the left side on the roadway into a ditch. Mason W. Miles, 30, of Houtzdale and Mark A. Smeal, 61 of State College were transported for further evaluation by EMS. Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills assisted on scene.
———
A report was made to ChildLine on Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. alleging a known 68-year-old male had indecent contact and sexual relations with a 17-year-old Houzdale female and a 14-year-old Houtzdale female. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 31 at 12:01 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 115 a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Michael A. Amos, 64, of Hot Springs, S.D. was traveling east, traveled off the left berm and struck the guard rails, entered back onto the roadway and collided with a 2024 Freightliner driven by Carl W. Craig Jr., 75, of Tallmadge, Ohio. No injuries reported.
———
On Aug. 9 at 4:25 p.m. on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP were contacted in regard to a theft of $383 that occurred at McDonalds. Brandon Rott, 34, of Enola was charged.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 3 at 2:33 p.m. on the 1000 block of Carson Hill Road in Brady Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2008 Ford Edge. A 35-year-old Grampian male displayed signs of being impaired of controlled substances and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Aug. 14 at 12:01 a.m. on Drs. Lane in Huston Township, a fatal fire occurred at a residence on Drs Lane. The deceased was a 14-year-old male.