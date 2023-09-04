State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 30 at 12 a.m. on the 2000 block of Continental Drive in Huston Township, PSP received a call from a 63-year-old Karns City male regarding a confrontation that happened on his property. Further investigation provided the suspect shoved the male during a property dispute. The investigation will be closed.
———
On Aug. 27 at 7:16 p.m. in Washington Township, Jefferson County, a 2016 Harley Davidson driven by Mark McKolosky, 61, of DuBois was traveling south on U.S. 219 when a deer ran onto the driveway, striking the motorcycle. The driver lost control, causing the bike to crash and slide down the roadway. Both the driver and his passenger, Holly A. McKolosky, 61, of DuBois sustained minor injuries and were transported to Penn Highlands Dubois by Amserv for treatment. Both were wearing a helmet.