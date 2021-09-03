Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the area of Bigler Avenue. Officers from Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough responded but were unable to locate the vehicle.
———
Lawrence Township Police requested the department’s assistance with responding to a vehicle accident in the area of Weaver Street and Smith Street. Police arrived and found the driver of the vehicle to be intoxicated.
Lawrence Township
Police observed a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road along Bowman’s Hill Road. When police made contact with the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle refused consent to search the vehicle, so the vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was obtained. Multiple containers of marijuana and related paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle. Charges were filed against the occupants of the vehicle, Mason McKenrick, 20, of Clearfield and Dakota Dufour, 18, of Clearfield.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
The state police are investigating a Megan’s Law violation.
———
On Aug. 2, state police conducted a welfare check on a female who appeared to be in distress in the Shiloh Road/Spring Valley Road area of Benner Township, Centre County. The incident resulted in the arrest of Christina Orr, 40, of Altoona and Bryan Scott, 44, of Howard for drug violations.