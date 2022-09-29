Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to the hospital for an incoming ambulance that requested assistance with moving a patient from the ambulance to the ER.
———
Police responded to the area of E. Pine Street for a report of two individuals arguing. Police arrived and warned the individuals of their actions.
———
Police received multiple 911 calls from a male stating that his internet service was not working. Police warned the male of misuse of the 911 system.
———
Police responded to an E. Market Street residence for a report of trespassing. Police learned that a female was trespassing inside a vacant apartment. Police located the female who was found to be on probation. The female was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to an E. Pine Street residence for a report of a break-in. Police arrived and located the ex-girlfriend of the caller who had broken his front door and gained entry to the enclosed porch area of the home. The female was taken into custody.
State Police at Clearfield
Between July 1 and Sept. 1 on Crossroads Boulevard in Beccaria Township, it was realized a catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle by an unknown person. The victim is a 40-year-old Smoke Run female. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Sept. 15 at 6:28 p.m. on Walker Road in Bradford Township, PSP responded for the report of harassment between a 15-year-old male of Bradford Township and a 36-year-old male victim of Woodland. Charges filed at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Sept. 20 at 6:41 a.m. on I80 eastbound near mile marker 132 in Graham Township, a 2023 Kenworth truck driven by Quwenton D. Golden, 35, of Stone Mountain, Ga. The driver believed he blew a trailer tire and lost control of the vehicle, traveled across the road and into an embankment and later a guide rail. There were no injuries.
———
On Sept. 21 at 11:34 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 122 in Bradford Township, a Kenworth Northwest diesel truck driven by Stanley Glinko, 64, of Florham Park, N.J. was traveling in the right lane approaching a lane closure due to construction in which the left lane was being closed by traffic control devices. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Amelia B. Poland, 32, of West Decatur was traveling in the left lane at a high rate of speed in which the truck swayed over the center dotted line colliding with the passenger side of the Hyundai. The Hyundai traveled off the left berm of the left lane and collided with an embankment in the center median. Poling and her passenger, Veronica F. Duckett, 27, of Philipsburg were not wearing seat belts and were transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries. The truck driver was not injured.
———
On Sept 25 at 11:25 a.m. on Locust Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded to a report of an active domestic incident. It was determined that a 20-year-old female and 18-year-old male, both of Curwensville, struck each other. Charges of harassment/physical contact will be filed through District Court.
———
On Sept. 25 at 4:52 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 133 in Cooper Township, a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Lauren E. Karr, 41, of New York, N.Y. was traveling during a heavy rain event. She lost control, struck an embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Moshannon Valley EMS assisted PSP on scene. There were no injuries.
———
On Sept. 27 at 3:45 a.m. on the 3800-block of Shiloh Road in Bradford Township, a domestic violence incident occurred. Ryan Albert, 38, of Clearfield was charged with harassment/physical contact for pushing/shoving a 40-year-old Woodland female and a 70-year-old Woodland male.