Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 13 at 9:01 p.m. PSP investigated a DUI that occurred on I80 westbound. Prince Sheppard, 42, of Wallington, N.J. was operating a commercial motor vehicle and was driving erratic. Sheppard was found to be driving under the influence. Charges to be filed at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Aug. 28 at 9:39 p.m. troopers investigated an assault that took place in an alley in Brisbin Borough. A known 16-year-old male was assaulted by several known male juveniles, a 12-year-old of Osceola Mills, a 13-year-old of Philipsburg, and a 14 and 15-year-old of Houtzdale. Charges of harassment-physical contact are filed at District Court 46-3-04.
———
PSP are investigating a drug possession incident that occurred at Tomorrow’s Hope, Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township on Aug. 28. A known male passed a small amount of marijuana to a known suspect. The suspect was found in possession of the small amount of marijuana by the security at Tomorrow’s Hope. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 27 at 10:42 p.m. on the 100-block of Clearfield Street in Wallaceton Borough, a 2019 Kia Forte driven by Chelsea G. Moschgat, 19, of Portage, was traveling too fast to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the south side of the roadway and began to lose control. Moschgat overcorrected, traveled back onto the roadway and struck a tree. Moschgat and her passenger, Caleb J. Smith, 20, of West Decatur, were not injured.
———
On Aug. 28 at 4:13 p.m. troopers investigated a report of two stolen chainsaws — a 450 Husqvarna Rancher and a Stihl MS Farm Boss, owned by a 27-year-old male of Houtzdale. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
PSP are currently investigating an incident of sexual assault between two known juveniles, an 11-year-old female and 15-year-old male, both of Morrisdale. The investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 27 at 4:38 p.m. a 1977 Harley Davidson driven by Matthew E. Dunlap, 46, of DuBois, was traveling on Kratzer Run Road/Stronach Road in Penn Township and failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle traveled across Stronach Road and impacted a ditch and then a tree. Dunlap sustained injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona by Rescue Hose & Ladder Ambulance.
———
On Aug. 25 at 7:43 a.m. a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Jordan E. Stiner, 27, of Philipsburg, was traveling eastbound on SR 2024 Old Erie Pike, Boggs Township, and was negotiating a left hand curve and due to suspected mechanical failure, exited the right side of the roadway, impacted a ditch, a raised driveway with culvert pipe, and traveled through a yard before coming to a final uncontrolled rest. Stiner and his passenger, Tammi J. Kitchen, 39, of Philipsburg were both wearing a safety belt and were not injured.
———
Troopers are investigating a theft by deception –wire fraud on the 2800-block of Wallaceton Morrisdale Highway. The victim is a 47-year-old male of Singer, Louisiana.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of criminal mischief to the front door of a Spruce Street residence. Police observed the door to contain damage consistent with someone attempting to gain access to the residence. Police are investigating.
———
Police received a report of an altercation that had occurred previously between two persons at a W. Locust Street residence. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police responded to a report of a child being accidentally locked inside a vehicle at a Daisy Street residence. Police arrived and were unable to unlock the vehicle. The child was found unharmed.
———
Police responded to a report of two males engaged in a physical altercation at a N 3rd Street business. Police arrived and located the parties involved. The parties were separated and warned of their actions.
———
Police conducted a welfare check for an individual on Nichols Street. The individual was found to be okay.
———
Police responded to a report of gunshots being heard in the area of S 4th Street. Police arrived and were unable to locate any suspected individuals. No other reports were received.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 24 at 8:16 p.m. PSP responded to a report of an individual in need of medical attention at the 3700-block of Casanova Road in Rush Township, Centre County. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the person, a 23-year-old female of DuBois, was under the influence at the time. A non-traffic citation was filed as a result of the incident.
———
Between July 26 and Aug. 9, a 25-year-old female of Philipsburg received an unemployment claim when she did not apply, nor was she eligible to receive one. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 31 at 6:02 p.m. a crash occurred when Ashley A. Mekis, 35, of Osceola Mills was traveling west on SR 322 in Worth Township, Centre County. Due to the rain/west conditions, the 2015 Mercedes Benz GL350 Mekis was driving hydroplaned and lost control, struck the guide rail on the left and came to a final rest. There were no injuries reported.