Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
A crash occurred on Sept. 21 at 7:35 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 131 in Graham Township. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Samantha J. Reynolds, 36, of Duluth, Mich. lost control in the left lane and struck a 2018 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Leonard A. Roy, 70, of Carlisle. The Chevrolet then exited on the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. No injuries were reported. PSP were assisted on scene by the state Dept. of Transportation.
On Sept. 17 at 11:31 a.m. on the 500-block of Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, unknown persons entered a truck parked on the property belonging to a 59-year-old male of Houtzdale. While inside the truck the unknown person removed a radio from the truck and removed two batteries from the front of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Sept. 21 at 4:17 p.m. on Hopkins Street in Irvona Borough, Tracey Ann Dillen, 46, of Irvona, allegedly threw a soda bottle at a male victim and struck him in the ear with a phone. Dillen has been charged with harassment/physical contact.
On Sept. 15 at 10:57 a.m. a 51-year-old Grampian woman reported that she was the victim of an unemployment scam.
On Sept. 21 at 3:01 p.m. on the 4700-block of Irvona Road in Jordan Township, a large barrel was found in the “Crystal Lake” area which contained multiple wild game animals and hunting traps. Anyone with information to who placed this barrel in the area is asked to contact PSP Clearfield. The victims were a 45-year-old male of New Derry and a 45-year-old male of Orbisonia. The public is reminded that this area is private property and trespassers will be charged.
PSP responded to a suicide attempt on Stone Street Extension in Osceola Mills on Sept. 21 at 12:19 a.m.
Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 a unknown actor attempted to break into a residence at Glastonbury Street in Morris Township and then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Sept. 18 at 1:27 p.m. on the 100-block of John Wagoners Road in Pike Township, someone forced their way into a structure and stole tools and a toolbox that belonged to a 57-year-old Olanta man.
On Sept. 9 at 9:09 p.m. on Edward Street in Chester Hill Borough, an incident occurred when Sheldon Moore, 25, of Drifting subjected a 19-year-old female of Osceola Mills with unwanted physical contact and threatened to harm her with a baseball bat.
On Sept. 11 at 4:50 p.m. on the 3000-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, Robert Gar McCaghren, 43, of Morrisdale, allegedly rode his bicycle from Wallaceton Road to the location and claimed he wrecked his bicycle which caused injury to himself before getting into a fight the person at the residence. He was charged with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
On Sept. 11 at 4:50 p.m. on the 3100-block of Morrisdale Allport Higway in Morris Township, Aaron Michael Barton, 40, of Morrisdale, allegedly threw a hammer at a 43-year-old male of Morrisdale which hit him in the face and caused bleeding. Baron was charged with harassment/physical contact.
PSp were contacted in reference to a potential harassment which had occurred between Aug. 16 and Sept. 19 on Meyers Road in Graham Township. Emily Addleman, 45, of Clearfield, had allegedly been stalking a 49-year-old female of Morrisdale during the aforementioned dates. Charges have been filed.
On Sept. 20 at 5:16 p.m. on Louisa Street in Chester Hill Borough it was reported that an uknown person filed a fraudulent unemployment claim with a 47-year-old female of State College information. The investigation continues.
On Sept. 20 at 2:56 p.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, it was reported that a package delivered by FedEx was stolen from a 38-year-old female’s Morrisdale address. Investigation continues.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 21 around noon, officers received a report of multiple retail thefts that occurred at Walmart Supercenter. Officers found Tammy Gearhart, 57, of Curwensville to be the defendant. Charges were filed and the case is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
On Sept. 27 at 9:27 a.m. officers receive a report of five separate retail thefts that occurred from June 28 to Aug. 15 at Walmart Supercenter, showing a continuous course of conduct. Mindi Lu Bowman, 33, of Clearfield allegedly under-rang approximately 35 items, having a total amount of $372.17. Charges were filed against Bowman for the thefts.
On Sept. 27 officers received a report of stolen property from Walmart Supercenter that occurred on July 10. Jaxen Herrington, 42, of Philipsburg was identified as the defendant. Charges have been filed and the case is pending a preliminary hearing.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. on Viaduct Road/Sunset Lake Road in Union Township, Clearfield County, a cell phone was found. Anyone with information should call PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
On Sept. 25 at 9:53 a.m. a crash occurred on DuBois Rockton Road west of Murray Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. A 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by Amy L. Rusnica, 41, of Rockton, was negotiating a right hand curve when a deer crossed from the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer causing disable damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
On Sept. 22 at 7:13 a.m. while on routine patrol, a traffic violation was observed on a 2006 Toyota Avalon driven by Shea Poliyak, 27, of Reynoldsville on the 11800-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County. A traffic stop was initiated and after making contact with the defendant, he was suspected of DUI and field sobriety tests were administered. Charges are pending blood results.
On Sept. 22 at 8:52 p.m. on I80 westbound near mile marker 103, a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Jennifer L. Dixon, 35, of Clearfield and a 2017 Peterbilt driven by Jose M. Antunes, 62, of Brick, N.J., were traveling westbound on I80. The truck was traveling in the left lane and the Dodge was traveling in the right lane when for unknown reasons, the Dodge drifted into the left lane, striking the truck. The impact caused the Dodge to suffer disabling damage and the truck to suffer functional damage.
On Sept. 22 at 10:14 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 110 a 2020 Volvo 760 driven by Vincent C. Nnadi, 31, of Bronx, N.Y., was traveling too fast for road conditions and lost control. The Volvo jackknifed and then rolled over onto its driver side in the left lane of travel, blocking the roadway. There were no injuries.
On June 5 at 8:50 p.m. on the 12800-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, PSP conducted a traffic safety check point. Donald Fry, 51, of Brockway, was contacted and found to be under the influence. Charges to be filed at District Court 46-3-01.
On Sept. 2 on Redwood Drive, Huston Township, Clearfield County, PSP responded to an attempted break-in. The actors were unsuccessful in gaining entry to the home belonging to a 38-year-old Penfield
On Aug. 31 at 7:59 p.m. on Blue Jay Drive/Shortcut Road in Union Township, Clearfield County, PSP responded to a male passed out in the driver seat of a 2009 Jeep. Kevin Wisor, 44, of Clearfield was unresponsive upon making contact with him. He was transported from the scene by Brady Township EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois. Wisor will be charged with DUI of a controlled substance and charges are pending at District Court 46-3-01.
A crash occurred on Sept. 17 at 5:16 p.m. on Hickory Road west of Wilson Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County. A 2018 Wolf motorcycle driven by Tracy M. Sheeder, 49, of Penfield lost control, causing the motorcycle to travel off the roadway and overturn onto its side. Sheeder was transported by Bennetts Valley Ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
On Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. PSP investigated a theft/fraud complaint on Lines Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. The victim was a 38-year-old DuBois female.
On Sept. 2 at 3:02 a.m. a UTV broke down on DuBois Rockton Road/Luthersburg Rockton Road in Union Township, Clearfield County, Kristine Franklin, 36, of Rockton allegedly left the UTV on foot while highly intoxicated and walked into a residence without permission.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 24 at 8:14 p.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of Waddle Road and the I-99 southbound on/off ramp in Patton Township, Centre County. A 2008 Kia Sorento driven by Megan M. OLeary, 25, of Julian, was following a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Kylie D. Moriarity, 27, of Clearfield, too closely, causing the Kia to strike the rear of the Dodge as it was stopped at a red light. Both vehicles were drivable from the scene. Moriarity suffered a minor injury and drove herself to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.