Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to an alarm on Duke Street. Officers found that the alarm was accidentally tripped.
———
Police received a report of a male in the area of South 2nd and South Front Streets resembling Brian Laundrie. Officers searched the area but were not able to locate Brian Laundrie.
———
Police responded to a psychological emergency on Williams Street. One male was transported to a medical facility by Clearfield EMS for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop at Sheetz and found that the driver had an active warrant. The driver was able to satisfy the warrant on scene.
———
Police assisted the fire department with a structure fire on the 900 block of South 2nd Street.
———
While police were on an unrelated call, they viewed a female driving her car erratically. Officers were able to catch up with the female and found that she was under the influence of alcohol to a degree that she could not safely operate a motor vehicle on the roadway. Charges are pending per lab results.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Capricorn Drive for a physical domestic. Upon arrival, it was found that a male had physically assaulted several other people. The male was arrested and charged with felony strangulation, simple assault, and other related charges. The male was transported to the Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 26 at 2 a.m. two individuals entered the Sparkling Laundry Lounge located at 128 N. Front St. in Philipsburg, Centre County, thorugh a window. The individuals then caused damage to Pa. Skills machines and took money out of said machines. Anyone with information related to this incident should contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545. The victim was a 55-year-old Philipsburg man.