State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 21 at 11:49 p.m. on Long Run Road/Lilac Lane in Boggs Township, a domestic violence incident occurred. Andrew Crepeau, 29, of West Decatur was charged with harassment for shoving another man to the ground. Charges are pending.
———
Between July 31 and Aug. 6 on Eagle Street in Morris Township, PSP responded to a report of a burglary. A 49-year-old Morrisdale female reported that a Stihl MS310 valued at $300, a Craftsman generator valued at $3,000, an electric drill valued at $50 and a log splitter were stolen. Investigation continues.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sept. 24 at 10:57 a.m. on Market Street in Reade Township, Cambria County, unknown person(s) snuck up to the shed in the rear of a residence owned by a 68-year-old Tyrone man and unscrewed the latch to the door to gain access. Heating oil valued at $107.50, propane tanks valued at $40 and a plastic blue kerosene can were stolen. The unknown person(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.
———
On Sept. 24 at 1:18 p.m. on the 100 block of Falcon Crest Lane in Chest Townshiop, Brandon Leydig, 42, of Flinton and Michele Gilbert, 48, of Flinton got into a verbal argument which then turned physical. Both were cited for harassment.
———
Between June 19 and July 31, PSP investigated an incident of corruption of minors involving a 15-year-old Patton female. A 42-year-old Ebensburg man was charged.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on Philips Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP were dispatched for a physical altercation. It was determined that two juveniles, a 16-year-old male of Houtzdale and a 16-year-old male of Curwensville showed up at the Philipsburg-Osceola H.S. homecoming dance and tackled and punched a 14-year-old Alexandria male in the head. During the altercation, an uninvolved 46-year-old female Philipsburg bystander was also knocked down. All parties were identified and cited with two counts of harassment by physical contact through District Court 49-3-03.
———
On Sept. 22 at 5:53 p.m. on E. Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP was dispatched to CNB Bank parking lot for a report of a suspicious person. A canvas of the area yielded negative results.
———
On Sept. 14 at 12:22 a.m. on the 500 block of Philips Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 16-year-old Philipsburg male and a 16-year-old Osceola Mills male assaulted another juvenile, a 15-year-old Philipsburg male, at that location. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03.