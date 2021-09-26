Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 24 at approximately 1:54 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Linda Unsworth, 77, of Rossiter, and a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Daniel Stambaugh, 23, of Mahaffey, were traveling west on State Route 36, Bell Township, Jefferson County. The Chevrolet Colorado was stopped to make a left turn onto Elderberry Hill Road. Unsworth failed to observe their stop and hit the Chevrolet Colorado. Her car sustained disabling damage to its front, and the Chevrolet Colorado sustained minor damage to its rear. No injuries were reported.
———
On Sept. 20, a 56-year-old female of Mahaffey reported that someone had filed for unemployment using her identity. The incident was in Bell Township, Clearfield County.
———
On Sept. 15 at approximately 9 a.m., state police responded to a theft/fraud incident in the state police Punxsutawney lobby. Upon investigation it was determine the victim, a 43-year-old male of Westover, had sent $300 to an unknown individual in return for a dog. The dog was not received from the actor. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
No report.