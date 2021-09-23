Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Thursday, police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim in Bell Township, Jefferson County. The victim, a 65-year-old female of Punxsutawney, is employed at Brookville Machine and had an unemployment claim filed in her name. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
No report.