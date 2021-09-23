Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Thursday, police received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim in Bell Township, Jefferson County. The victim, a 65-year-old female of Punxsutawney, is employed at Brookville Machine and had an unemployment claim filed in her name. The investigation is ongoing.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

