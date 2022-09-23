On Sept. 22 at 1:18 p.m. on Greenville Pike in Pike Township west of Bilgers Rocks Road, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling south. Prior to the Subaru reaching the scene, a tree fell across the south bound lane of Greenville Pike. Due to north bound traffic, the Subaru was unable to avoid impacting the tree with its front end and sustained minor damage to the windshield and right mirror. There were no injuries.
On Aug. 1 at 4:17 p.m. on Rishel Hill Road in Banner Township, Centre County, a two-car crash occurred with a 2022 Kia Sorento driven by Logan D. Vonada, 29, of Bellefonte and a 2011 Ford Ranger driven by Timothy L. Wian, 59, of Philipsburg. There were no injuries.
On Sept. 18 at 9:19 p.m. on the 100 block of Second St., Philipsburg, Karen Patrick, 58, of Philipsburg was charged with disorderly conduct after she continued to call 911 and report a crime that clearly never occurred.
On Sept. 18 at 6:18 p.m. on the 600 block of E. Locust Street in Philipsburg Borough, Janet Oswalt, 53, of Philipsburg was charged with harassment/physical contact after she allegedly pushed a 70-year-old male of Philipsburg against the wall during an argument over moving items into their vehicle.
Between Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 on the 400 block of N. Front Street in Philipsburg, an Osceola Mils female left her bank card in the ATM at M & T Bank. Karen Patrick, 58, of Philipsburg, then used the bank card moments later to buy cigarettes, fuel, etc. and then return the card to the bank the next day. Patrick was charged with theft of lost/mislaid property.