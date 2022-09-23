State Police at DuBois

On Sept. 22 at 1:18 p.m. on Greenville Pike in Pike Township west of Bilgers Rocks Road, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling south. Prior to the Subaru reaching the scene, a tree fell across the south bound lane of Greenville Pike. Due to north bound traffic, the Subaru was unable to avoid impacting the tree with its front end and sustained minor damage to the windshield and right mirror. There were no injuries.

