Officers were dispatched to a crash on Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. on Krebs Highway. It was found that the operator, Courtney Lee Smith, 33, of Fallentimber, was traveling when she rear-ended a vehicle occupied by two people. The event occurred when the other vehicle slowed down to 30 mph and Smith struck the vehicle when she failed to slow down. Smith’s vehicle was occupied by her 3-year-old daughter and a her dog. Smith was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Smith’s vehicle was towed from the scene. The child was released to her father and the dog was housed in the SPCA. Charges to be filed for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment of another person and numerous traffic offenses once lab results are received.
———
On Sept. 17 officers received a call from a constable regarding defrauding secured creditors. The constable levied multiple vehicles belonging to Clyde Coats, 29, of Glen Richey to pay for a civil dispute filed against him. When the constable arrived on the property at the 2400-block of Glen Richey Highway to view the vehicles that were tagged, they were removed from the scene. The constable then contacted Coates who stated he sold them. Charges were filed.
———
On Sept. 18 at 11:31 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Walmart, 100 Supercenter Dr. Contact was made with Jason Reader, 38, of Madera, and through the course of the investigation he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges filed.
PSP responded to an active domestic dispute on Orviston Mountain Road in Curtin Township, Centre County on Sept. 12 at 2:01 a.m. It was found that there was physical contact between a 25-year-old male of Howard and a 25-year-old female of Moshannon.