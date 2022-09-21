Police are warning area residents of a computer scam going around the local area. Unknown persons are hacking area residents’ computers, claiming they are from Microsoft and that their computers have been compromised. The scammers are then demanding that the victims go to Lowes and get a gift card for large amounts of money to be forwarded to them. Police are reminding residents to not give out any private information to unknown people.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 18 at 5:25 p.m. on Ridge Avenue, PSP responded for the report of a dog bite. It was determined that the dog’s leash/cable was too long, allowing the dog access to a public sidewalk resulting in the 56-year-old male victim being bitten. A 24-year-old female was cited through District Court 46-3-02.
On Sept. 18 at 8:58 p.m. on Wall Farm Road in Penn Township, PSP responded for the report of a domestic incident between a 37-year-old Grampian female and a 41-year-old Grampian male. The female was charged in District Court 46-3-04.
On July 26, PSp were dispatched to a report of a theft from Skills machines owned by Miele Amusements of Williamsport, located within a building on Walton Street in Decatur Townships. $12,000 in U.S. currency was stolen. The investigation continues.
On Sept. 6 on Meadow Wood Lane in Bradford Township, PSP responded to a theft of prescription medication (Tramadol) from a 54-year-old Woodland female.
On Sept. 18 at 6:58 p.m. on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, PSP responded to the report of theft. A 19-year-old female of West Decatur was at a house party the night prior. It was discovered that a black backpack, a gray and white speckled mini backpack, and a pink Michael Kors wallet were stolen while she was the party. Investigation continues.
Clearfield County CYS on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. contacted PSP in reference to a 2-year-old Luthersburg male being upstairs inside a loft in a barn on Hartzfeld Road in Brady Township when the child fell down eight steps causing injuries. Investigation continues.
On Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. on Wayne Road/Rathmel Boulevard in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, a 21-year-old Penfield woman reported an assault that occurred earlier in the day. The victim reported she was at a Poker Run with Austin Croasman, 26, of Punxsutawney and the two got into an argument over a cooler bag being strapped down to their ATV. Croasman allegedly shoved the victim to the ground, causing injuries to her right elbow. After she stood up, Croasman allegedly hit the victim along her left cheek. Charges for simple assault and harassment were prepared. Croasman was located intoxicated inside of his residence. He was taken into custody and transported to Jefferson County Jail pending arraignment.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 20 on Five Points Road in Burnside Township, PSP received a report of a burglary. Unknown person(s) entered a single family residence, stole about $30,000 worth of jewelry from a jewelry box along with a cream colored Sentry safe containing personal documents, coins and about $100,000 in cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney. The investigation continues. Victims were a 63-year-old male, 49-year-old female, 18-year-old female, 17-year-old female, and 15-year-old male, all of LaJose.