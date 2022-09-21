Lawrence Township Police

Police are warning area residents of a computer scam going around the local area. Unknown persons are hacking area residents’ computers, claiming they are from Microsoft and that their computers have been compromised. The scammers are then demanding that the victims go to Lowes and get a gift card for large amounts of money to be forwarded to them. Police are reminding residents to not give out any private information to unknown people.

