Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police received a report of a theft that took place at the Red Roof Inn at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 18. Destiny McCahan, a 41-year-old female of Clearfield, was observed on security video removing items from in front of a room at the hotel and walking away with them. The items were not returned, and charges of theft and receiving stolen property are pending.
Curwensville Borough
Police conducted a traffic stop on Susquehanna Avenue which yielded drug paraphernalia and several open containers inside the vehicle. Charges are pending.
———
Police received a report regarding harassment by communication on Susquehanna Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police handled a call on Filbert Street where a female reported she had been locked out of her residence by another tenant. Upon police arrival the situation was resolved.
———
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of 4th Avenue for the report of a male trespasser inside an apartment. The individual had reportedly left by vehicle. Police located and stopped the vehicle. The male had multiple warrants. Charges are pending.
———
Police received a report regarding unemployment fraud. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to the report of a missing dog on Anderson Street. The dog was subsequently located by the owner.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sept. 9, PSP was contacted to conduct a death investigation on the 100-block of Vista View Road in White Township, Cambria County. The victim, a 26-year-old Flinton male, was discovered at his residence. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Punxsutawney
A crash occurred on Sept. 18 at 1:50 p.m. on U.S. Route 219 at the intersection of Colonel Drake Highway and Bracken Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County. A 2007 Kia Rondo driven by Lynn M. Trunzo, 55, of Carrolltown was driving north on SR219 and attempted to turn left onto Bracken Road. The Kia failed to yield to a 2013 Ram 2500 truck driven by Joseph Basile, 77, of Northern Cambria which was traveling southbound. The truck attempted to avoid the Kia but was unable to enter the northbound lane due to oncoming traffic, striking the Kia. Basile did not report any injuries. Trunzo and her passenger, Brianna M. Trunzo, 21, of Carrolltown, were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Community Ambulance of Mahaffey for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Community Vol. Fire Co. of Mahaffey assisted with traffic control.
———
On Sept. 17 at 7:17 p.m. at North Main Street/Lumber Street in Cherry Tree Borough, Indiana County, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2000 Honda motorcycle with expired registration. During the stop, the operator, a 43-year-old male of Hastings, showed signs of impairment. The operator then resisted arrest. The operator was taken into custody and house in the county jail.
State Police at Rockview
No report.