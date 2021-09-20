Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 7 at 10:17 p.m. a 2019 Honda CRV driven by Jorge E. Mori-Garcia, 83, of Orem, Utah was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway east or Roxbury Lane in Decatur Township when he allegedly fell asleep. The vehicle left the road on the right hand shoulder and struck an embankment and then a tree. The driver refused transport and was not injured. Assisting on scene were members of Moshannon Valley EMS and Hope Vol. Fire Co.
———
On Sept. 15 at 4:07 a.m. on SR 969/Lumber City Highway eat of Greslick Road in Pike Township, Shad L. Bloom, 33, of Curwensville was driving a 2006 Nissan Sentra when he was approaching a right hand curve in the roadway and fell asleep. In the process of completing the turn the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, rolled over two times and came to a final rest on its roof. Bloom was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
———
On Sept. 18 a 65-year-old Woodland man was found to be on Bigler Boyz Environmental property on the 1900-block of Dale Road in Bradford Township for no legitimate purpose and did not have permission to be on the property. The male was cited for simple trespassing in District Court 46-3-03 in Kylertown.
———
On Sept. 7 at 3:38 p.m. on the Allport Cutoff in Morris Township, a 17-year-old male of Morrisdale drove by individuals civilly protesting along the Allport Cutoff and threw a full plastic Pepsi bottle out the window in the direction of the protesters. The plastic bottle hit a 44-year-old male of Morrisdale in the right calf area, causing minor injury. The male juvenile will be cited through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Sept. 16 at 1:35 p.m. on I80 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp in Bradford Township near mile marker 122.5, a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling westbound in the right lane. An unknown vehicle was attempting to merge onto I80 and struck the truck. The truck pulled to the shoulder of I80 as the unknown vehicle continued to travel westbound. The truck suffered minor damage.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 4 at 10:48 p.m. John Pentz, 38, of DuBois was allegedly driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Evergreen Street/Main Street in Brockway Borough.
———
A crash occurred on Sept. 16 at 12:57 p.m. on SR 255 on the 7000-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Oscar C. Jackson-Price, 32, of Erie, was traveling south when for unknown reasons traveled across the northbound lane of travel, struck the side of a building off the shoulder of the road traveling through the side of the building coming to final rest against a 1998 GMC C6500 that was parked inside the building. Both Jackson-Price and his passenger, Rachelle L. Vasbinder, 26, of Ridgway, fled the scene prior to police arrival.
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
Brian Andrus, 47, of Fallentimber, Reade Township, Cambria County, was charged with criminal/simple tresspass for an incident that occurred on Sept. 17 at 3:45 p.m. on the 200-block of Market Street in Reade Township. The victim was a 21-year-old Fallentimber woman.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m. on E. Pine Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, PSP investigated a report of identity theft. A 62-year-old male of Philipsburg reported that his information was used to open an unemployment claim through the Department of Labor. The victim contacted the L & I and police to report the incident.