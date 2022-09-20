Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of S. Front Street and E. Cherry Street. One of the drivers was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 1:47 am
Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of S. Front Street and E. Cherry Street. One of the drivers was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to Power Avenue for a report of a male laying in the roadway. Police arrived and found the male to be heavily intoxicated. A sober party took custody of the male. Charges to be filed.
———
Police responded to a report of a male laying in the front yard of a Daisy Street residence. Police arrived and found the male to be heavily intoxicated. The male was assisted to a sober adult. Charges filed.
———
Police responded to a Daisy Street establishment for a report of a male harassing multiple individuals. Police arrived and found the male to be heavily intoxicated and disorderly. The male was taken into custody.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.