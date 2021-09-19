Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Aug. 30, PSP investigated a fraudulent unemployment claim on the 500-block of Cambria Mills Road in Reade Township, Cambria County, using a 69-year-old Fallentimber man’s name.
———
On Aug. 26 at 11:01 a.m. PSP responded to 235 Harmony Drive in White Township, Cambria County, for an animal cruelty report. Troopers found four cats with no access to food or water a residence. The cats were abandoned by the owners. One cat was injured. Charges of animal cruelty were filed against Brandon Wilson at District Court 47-3-05.
———
On Aug. 22 PSP investigated a burglary at the 200-block of N. Locust Street in White Township, Cambria County. The victim advised that miscellaneous tools were stolen from a locked shed on property between May 21 and Aug. 21. The victim stated it was a family friend and did not want charges filed. PSP have concluded involvement in the case.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.