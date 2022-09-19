Lawrence Township Police

On Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter, officers were contact by Walmart staff in reference to an unknown female who was in the process of conducting an under-ring for $570.76. Officers were notified that the employees attempted to stop the female as she was leaving the store with her child. The woman fled, entered her vehicle and traveled toward Lowe’s parking lot. Police located the vehicle on Industrial Park Road and conducted a U-turn, stopping the vehicle as it entered state Route 879. Contact was made with Candise Carfley, 38, of Hyde, identifying her as the same female who was allegedly stealing. Carfley admitted to concealing items and she was also found to have an active warrant through Bucks County, being full extradition. Carfley was housed in Clearfield County Jail on felony retail theft charges as well as her warrant through Bucks County. A preliminary hearing is to be scheduled in the future.

