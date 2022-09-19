On Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter, officers were contact by Walmart staff in reference to an unknown female who was in the process of conducting an under-ring for $570.76. Officers were notified that the employees attempted to stop the female as she was leaving the store with her child. The woman fled, entered her vehicle and traveled toward Lowe’s parking lot. Police located the vehicle on Industrial Park Road and conducted a U-turn, stopping the vehicle as it entered state Route 879. Contact was made with Candise Carfley, 38, of Hyde, identifying her as the same female who was allegedly stealing. Carfley admitted to concealing items and she was also found to have an active warrant through Bucks County, being full extradition. Carfley was housed in Clearfield County Jail on felony retail theft charges as well as her warrant through Bucks County. A preliminary hearing is to be scheduled in the future.
On Sept. 17 at 4:37 p.m. on Good Street, officers were contacted in reference to found drugs inside a residence there. The drugs were identified and the owner of the controlled substance was confirmed to be David Hoover Jr. and charges were filed.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. on Bigler Road in Bradford Township, PSP investigated a 14-year-old female runaway from Bigler. The subject was located safe.
On Aug. 27 at 10:17 p.m. on Market Street in Beccaria Township, PSP conducted a warrant service on a 45-year-old man from Newport.
On Sept. 16 at 5:15 p.m. on the 700-block of McAteer Street in Houtzdale, Jamie Askey, 49, of Houtzdale was in violation of a child custody order and attempted to resist officers when detaining her. Charges have been filed through District Court 46-3-04.
On Sept. 17 at 3:53 p.m. on Clara Street in Woodward Township, PSP responded for an ongoing neighbor dispute. it was determined that Jacklyn Cormier, 69, of Houtzdale was in violation of the state leash law and was cited through District Court 46-3-04.
On Sept. 17 at 6:36 p.m. on Jacks Lane in Decatur Township, PSP responded for the report of a domestic dispute. Charges of harassment of a 71-year-old Osceola Mills man were field against Ronald Harvey Jr., 39, of Osceola Mills at District Court 46-3-03.
On Sept. 18 at 7:01 p.m. on the 100-block of Wild Wood Lane in Graham Township, PSP responded for a physical altercation between Candy Duprez, 43, of Morrisdale and a 49-year-old female of Morrisdale. While moving property out of this residence, Duprez allegedly shoved the victim down on the ground. Duprez was charged with harassment.
On Sept. 18 at 7:22 p.m. on the 1700-block of Doc Welker Road in Bradford Township, Brian Dodge, 46, of Woodland was charged with criminal mischief and harassment due to spray painting his elderly neighbors’ signs. The victims were a 79-year-old female and 80-year-old male of Woodland.
On Sept. 16 at 3:37 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 109.5 in Pine Township, a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Karl M. Engelhardt, 57, of Highland, N.Y. was traveling in the right lane when he fell asleep. The truck traveled off the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and came to rest. There were no injuries.
On Sept. 11 at 11:02 a.m. on the 5000-block of Rockton Mountain Highway in Union Township, an alleged physical harassment occurred. The 33-year-old male victim of Clearfield refused to pursue charges regarding the case, which is now closed.